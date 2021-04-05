Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, April 5.

Sharon enlists Mo and Jean to clean the gym for her and after agreeing to meet Kheerat for a drink later, chastises them for their poor efforts. Jean takes her frustrations out on a delivery van – commandeering the vehicle and crashing it.

Meanwhile, Ruby is struggling to cope with the kids while Kush has reservations about Arthur living with her. Later, Ruby fumes to discover that the kids have destroyed her late mother’s wedding dress.

Elsewhere, Sheree’s meddling ways give Isaac the hump. Mila panics when Iqra notes that a picture of her was briefly available on the internet.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Tyrone bumps into Alina on the street and explains that it was Fiz’s idea for her to move away, not his. Having found out from Sally, Fiz rails at Tyrone. Later, Tyrone spots an Immigration Enforcement van outside the salon flat and immediately blames Fiz. Pushed by Fiz, Tyrone admits he’s in love with Alina.

Meanwhile, one of Harvey’s dealers, Ned, turns up at Leanne’s flat and to her horror, explains that he’s expecting a delivery and he’ll be using her flat to bag up the drugs. When Simon lets himself in, Ned introduces himself whilst Leanne feels sick to the stomach. When Leanne quizzes Ned about the drugs delivery, he becomes suspicious of her motives.

Leanne and Simon manage to convince Ned they’re on his side. Making out she’s some shopping to do, Leanne heads out of the flat, leaving Simon alone with Ned. Leanne meets up with DC Costello and fills him in on Ned’s drug plans.

Elsewhere, Nina is worried about Asha however agrees to go on a date with Seb. Cathy admits the truth to Tracy and Dev that she was behind the nasty comment online, not Brian.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Bob confides in Dan about how he and Wendy have yet to consummate their relationship. Dan encourages him to try to make a move.

Later, rather unsubtly, Bob plies Wendy with oysters, opera and dark chocolate by candle-light, but it has the reverse reaction. Bob is worried that he has overstepped the mark.

Meanwhile, after last week’s events, a police officer has questions about what happened.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

After finding it difficult to process some heart-breaking information about his girlfriend, Toby sets himself the mission of tracking down her abuser Pete. Cleo soon finds out what he is up to and later, she fears that Pete may have returned to the village.

Meanwhile, Trish sees her boyfriend Brad making a move on her daughter Maxine, unaware that Brad is dealing with a difficult ultimatum given to him by his ex-business partner Fergus. He has a huge decision to make, but will Trish make his decision for him?

Elsewhere, Cher is faced with a difficult ultimatun; Luke is heartbroken about his fractured relationship with his son, as he is nowhere to be seen on his 18th birthday.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm