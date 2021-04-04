Sian tells Philip that they are unlikely to see the girl who was sleeping rough again and Philip feels relieved, but Sian is obviously worried about her.

Philip has other things on his mind today, namely a new piece of kit that Arthur delivers to the shop and the fact that he is still searching for someone to replace Glenda in the cafe. (Glenda, pictured top).

When an unusual visitor calls to see Jason at Tŷ Pizza it becomes clear that Iestyn has a problem coming his way, but by the end of the day it is Carwyn who is most disappointed.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Thursday 8 April 8.25 pm



With Tyler by his side, Iolo comes to terms with some devastating news as he receives his diagnosis. Meanwhile, Eifion forces Ray to open up about his father’s death.

As Iolo’s situation brings him and Tyler closer, Siôn begs Iolo to think carefully before giving Tyler a second chance. Ray agrees to have an honest conversation with Mathew about their family’s mental health history.

The time has come for Kelly to face the reality of her failing business as Jason learns of the Cafe’s financial troubles. As Jason confronts Kelly, Gerwyn starts to feel at home at Maes y Deri.

After ghosting Kath for days, Brynmor turns up with an explanation for his lack of communication. Mathew also has some apologising to do if he’s to salvage his relationship with Izzy.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm