Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, March 4.

A fired-up Ben tells Phil that it was Kat who grassed them up to Stas, forcing Phil to admit that he is seeing her. Kim wants to set Kat up with a new man but when she asks her what she’s looking for Kat ends up describing Phil.

Meanwhile, Lucas questions Denise about her relationship with Jack and why she hasn’t told him what’s going on. Later, Denise opens up to Jack on the proviso that he keeps it to himself. But once he learns they are involved with organised crime he tells Denise she has to go to the police.

Elsewhere, Keegan is set against Tiffany doing hostess work at Ruby’s.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

Al fires Priya, wrongly assuming that she’s the one who dished the dirt on him to a client.

Charity breaks into the HOP office in an attempt to steal a client’s contact to get back into Chas’s good books. Al catches Charity red-handed. She creates a distraction but this causes Al to fall, banging his head. Charity is unsure of what to do next.

Meanwhile, Lydia tries to bury her feelings; things get steamy with Ellis and Priya.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Ollie wants more drugs, but when he gets a message from Luke asking him to come home so he can help him get clean, which path will he choose?

Meanwhile, Verity is still trying to get pregnant, but Sami can’t take any more passion and asks for Scott’s help to cool her off. She’s torn when she receives a dream job offer in New York.

Elsewhere, Brad tries to bring Trish and Maxine back together after their argument.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Luca asks Valerie for a set of keys to the Mill, pretending he’ll need them if he’s working late. Luca’s smile disappears when Valerie informs him that someone with a limp is asking for him at reception.

Luca ushers Jonno into the Nurse’s Room, where Jonno demands more prescription painkillers and threatens to tell the staff at the Mill about Billy if Luca doesn’t comply

Meanwhile, Bear is excited to be going on a double date with Sid, but it doesn’t go to plan when only one of their dates shows up.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm