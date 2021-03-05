The Young Doctors is finally coming to DVD!

After decades of campaigning by cast, crew and fans the news has broken that the first 250 episodes of the hit Australian medical drama The Young Doctors are finally going to be released on DVD on the 16th June.

The Young Doctors followed the lives and loves of the staff and patients of the Albert Memorial Hospital where kiosk attendant Ada Simmonds (Gwen Plumb) kept the gossip, coffee and curried egg sandwiches flowing.

The programme became the longest-running commercial television drama in Australian television history when it took the title from Number 96, and it was the first Grundy serial to sell internationally. The Young Doctors was a ratings smash in the UK and it knocked The Benny Hill Show off the number one spot in New Zealand.

The doors to the Albert Memorial Hospital are finally re-opening on the 16th June.

In these thrilling opening episodes, a night of passion in a motel room with playboy doctor Craig Rothwell (John Walton) will lead to tragedy for the bored and lonely Laura Denham (Joanna Moore-Smith). Will her son Toby (Rodney Bell) pull through following a hit-and-run incident, and will she be able to save her marriage or will her husband Brian (Michael Beecher) continue to bury himself in his work as medical superintendent of the hospital.

Brian couldn’t cope without the help of his personal assistant Helen Gordon (Lyn James) but Helen will have more than a few personal trials and tribulations to contend with on the home-front with her children Jill (Joanne Samuel) and Roger (Ric Herbert).

Return to the glory days of Australia’s most beloved medical drama.

The terrified Edna Curtis (Vivienne Benson-Young) attempts suicide in order to escape from the clutches of her violent husband Frank (Iain Finlay), and goodtime girl Jo Jo Adams (Delvene Delaney) plays with fire when she begins playing around with a much older married man. Several members of the staff are implicated following the murder of a wealthy patient, and Dr Gail Henderson (Peta Toppano) will end up as a patient in her own hospital.

The suave senior surgeon Dr Raymond Shaw (Alfred Sandor) is a man with a gambling problem which he funds by giving members of the blue-rinse set the odd nip and tuck, but when larrikin orderly Dennis Jamison (Chris King) also catches the gambling bug his debts begin to mount up.

Cast, crew and fans campaign for The Young Doctors to be released on DVD back in 1995. From left are Darren Gray, Joyce Jacobs, Chris King, Gwen Plumb and Tim Page.

There is heartache waiting in the wings for the prickly Dr Graham Steele (Tim Page) when he falls for the charms of the terminally ill singer Abbie Singleton (Jewel Blanch), and a messy love triangle develops between Dr Tony Garcia (Tony Alvarez) and nurses Tania Livingston (Judy McBurney) and Lisa Brooks (Paula Duncan), but Dr Chris Piper (Bartholomew John) also has his eye on Lisa.

Sister Grace Scott (Cornelia Frances) is the dragon lady of the hospital who rules her nurses with an iron fist but she’ll be left mortified after being jilted at the altar.

There are a few surprised faces when ladies man Dr Greg Mason (Mark Holden) finds himself attracted to the staid Nurse Julie Warner (Margaret Nelson), and the spoilt Deborah Kendall (Louise Howitt) causes havoc among the male members of the staff when she’s forced to begin working as a nurse in order to claim her inheritance.

The first 250 episodes of The Young Doctors can be yours to enjoy once again.

After a hard day’s work the medics of the Albert Memorial head across the road to unwind over a drink at the hip and happening Bunny’s Place, but when the proprietor Bunny Howard (Ugly Dave Gray) collapses we wonder if their skills will be able to save his life.

Meanwhile, Jim Howard (John Dommett) could be left a widower following a terrifying accident, and Sister Susanne Gibbs (Susanne Stuart) is accused of being a thief.

All of your Young Doctors favourites are coming back on DVD.

Lots of your other favourite cast members return in these episodes including Kim Wran, Ros Wood, Judi Connelli, Brian Moll, Mark Hembrow, Greg Apps, Anne Lucas, Judy Lynne, Anna Hruby, and Barry Creyton. Other familiar faces turning up at the Albert Memorial include future movie star Russell Crowe, Abigail from Number 96, Noel Trevarthen from Carson’s Law, Brian Wenzel from A Country Practice, Richard Meikle, and Willie Fennell.

You can pre-order The Young Doctors Collection One now from the Via Vision website.

