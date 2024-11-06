It’s Bonfire Night in the Square, but the real fireworks are going off at No.25 as Bianca and Reiss have the ultimate showdown.

Meanwhile, Kat goes to get Stacey’s take on the situation between her and Alfie, while he seeks counsel from Ian and Freddie.

Elsewhere, Harry orders Jack to collect a stolen motor for him, threatening to destroy his career if he doesn’t oblige.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

A depressed Billy confides in Summer that he’s not sure he can face today’s celebrations. Billy knocks back a whisky before heading to the pub. But as everyone watches as Paul’s ashes are released, the screen suddenly goes blank.

Having pulled the lead out of the laptop, a drunk and emotional Billy declares it a farce and confesses he made a pass at Todd after Paul’s funeral.

Drinking behind the factory in the bitter cold, Billy listens to voice clips of Paul. Finally, his phone battery dies and Billy closes his eyes in a drunken stupor.

Meanwhile, Bethany puts on a brave face and agrees to go to the pub with Daniel for Paul’s space launch. But she’s mortified to discover her stoma bag is leaking and hurries out.

Elsewhere, Sally and Tim survey the rucksack and realise that someone has been living in their shed. Mason watches from across the street as Tim heads to Street Cars with the rucksack.

Caught red handed trying to grab his bag, Mason’s forced to explain how he became homeless. Will Tim call the police?

Also, David receives an email from Weatherfield Prison Services. He reaches for a letter in his back pocket but covers when Shona enters.

Lauren thanks Roy for offering to buy her a pram, but when she asks Dee-Dee to help her choose, Dee-Dee gives her short shrift.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Dawn frantically tells Billy that Clemmie and Lucas are missing. Billy admits that Jade might have something to do with it.

Dawn makes a plan.

Meanwhile, Bob makes amends.

Elsewhere, Aaron reluctantly opens up to John about Robert, but when John continues to press him about his feelings, defensive Aaron storms out.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now