Stacey Solomon returns to BBC One with more ‘home life fixes’

Sort Your Life Out will be returning to BBC One and iPlayer for a second series.

Stacey Solomon returns to the Beeb for the series which was described as ‘A truly perfect show’ by The Guardian. The first run of six episodes aired in November 2021 and saw families’ lives completely transformed by Stacey and her team.

Stacey Solomon:

“There’s nothing that brings me more joy than decluttering my home, so it was amazing to share my tips and tricks with wonderful families in the first series of Sort Your Life Out. Letting go of belongings can be a really vulnerable, challenging and emotional experience. I feel lucky to help people through the process and sort out their homes for the better. I can’t wait to be reunited with my dream team Dilly, Robert and Iwan for more incredible transformations.”

Sort Your Life Out is much more than a traditional home makeover. Houses are emptied of every possession and laid before each family so they can decide what stays, plus what must be discarded, sold or recycled. Meanwhile, Stacey’s expert team, consisting of carpenter king Robert Bent, organiser supreme Dilly Carter and Iwan Carrington the cleaning extraordinaire, transform the living space in time for the possessions to be moved back in, and the big reveal.

Stacey and the whole team will be returning to challenge another six families to get rid of half their clutter, providing an abundance of helpful hacks and tidying tips for viewers along the way. Old furniture will be given a new lease of life, awkward living spaces turned into ingenious hidden storage, and plenty of organising solutions on how to sort out our stuff.

BBC Commissioning Editor, Beejal-Maya Patel: