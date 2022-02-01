Married at First Sight UK to return to E4 with its ‘biggest ever’ series

Following a record-breaking run last Autumn, Married at First Sight UK will be heading back down the aisle for a brand new and bigger series…

The new series will once again follow a fresh batch of singles, whose search for love and a happy-ever-after will lead them to say “I do” to a complete stranger, whom they’ll meet for the first time on their wedding day. With a longer run (30 episodes), the forthcoming series promises to be bigger and more dramatic than ever before!

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital:

“After a phenomenal first series that had the country bingeing and talking about it in their millions, I’m thrilled we’re extending the Married At First Sight UK brand even further, firmly rooting it at the heart of our plans to establish E4 as a Reality and Factual powerhouse. Married at First Sight UK is the real deal when it comes to finding love and with our expert match makers on hand, we’re back searching the country to try to create more love-matches. It’s an intense, roller coaster format that bursts with emotion in every scene – bring on the first dinner party!”

Married at First Sight UK was All 4’s third most-streamed series of 2021 and alongside Married at First Sight Australia, was the biggest programme of the year for the streaming platform. The first series of the UK version averaged 2.4 million viewers an episode across 28 days of linear and online viewing and was E4’s highest rating non-scripted programme ever.

Returning to bring their expertise to the matching process will be experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. In the 2021 run, the expert panel had an impressive success rate. Couples Dan & Matt and Adam & Tayah have gone from strength to strength, outside the process, and continue to build on their relationships in the real world.

E4 Commissioning Editor, Lee McMurray: