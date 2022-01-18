There’s still time to vote in The One Show’s Most-Loved BBC TV Show

It’s the final day of the vote and still time to make one classic BBC show the top of 100 years of broadcasting. As part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations, The One Show is looking back at some of the most loved Beeb TV shows.

Obviously, there are some omissions due to the decades of perverts and paedophiles who walked the corridors of Beeb Studios such as Stuart Hall (It’s a Knockout) and Jimmy Savile (Jim’ll Fix It) so they have been cast aside leaving a panel of experts to help whittle down all the un-scathed classic BBC TV shows from across the years to a shortlist of 50.

The panel was comprised of Sara Wallis, Mirror TV Columnist, David Butcher, Radio Times’ Choices Editor, Dick Fiddy, BFI Archive TV Programmer and Hanna Flint, Freelance Movie and TV critic and MTV Movies Host.

Programmes to choose from range from Blue Peter and Blackadder to Only Fools and Horses and Morecambe and Wise.

The 50 of the best include everything from drama to natural history to comedy and entertainment. All you have to do is pick your most-loved show, or up to three if you really can’t pick one.

“We could never have fitted all the great BBC TV shows onto one list of 50 but we hope there’s something there for everyone.” – The One Show

Voters can have up to three votes to cast. You can either use all three to vote for the same TV show if it’s been your absolute favourite, or vote for up to three different shows if you are finding it hard to decide. There’s only 24-hours left to make your vote count, with the poll closing on Wednesday 19th January 2022 at 23:59.

The results will be revealed on The One Show on Friday 28th January at 7pm.