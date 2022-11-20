Tyler West is the eighth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Last night after three long years away, the remaining couples took to the world-famous ballroom at Blackpool Tower in the hope of impressing the judges and the viewers at home.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Tyler and Molly.

Both couples performed their routines from Saturday night again (Molly and her dance partner Carlos Gu a Jive to Bandstand by Barry Manilow, Tyler and his dance partner Dianne Buswell a Salsa to a KC and the sunshine band mega mix) before the judges gave their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Molly and Carlos. He praised both couples for upping their game in the dance off and noted that he had found the decision “really difficult”. Molly and Carlos were also saved by Motsi Mabuse “because of technique styles and presentation”, however, Anton Bu Deke disagreed with his fellow judges and chose to save the “more dynamic” Tyler and Dianne.

With two votes for Molly and Carlos, and one vote for Tyler and Dianne, it meant that Head Judge Shirley Ballas would have the final decision.

Shirley chose to save Molly and Carlos due to the “quality of movement and precision” in their routine.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Tyler said:

“I’m more than a two step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life. To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words.

“This girl here [Dianne]. I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about and she’s changed my life, I have no doubt she will be in in my life forever.”

Dianne added: “You have been an absolute joy to work with, when I say that, you have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face and it lights up this whole ballroom. You are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud, I am so proud of you, your family are so proud and your nan is so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything.”

Tonight’s results show opened with a moving performance from Sam Ryder of John Farnham’s You’re the Voice alongside all of the Strictly professionals in a beautiful ballroom number and later he performed his latest single, All the Way Over.

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 26th November at 7.15pm, with the results show on Sunday 27th November at 6pm on BBC One.