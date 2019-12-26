Pick of the Plots: Thursday 2nd January

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Martin worries when Sonia admits he’s been talking in his sleep.

As Mick and Linda talk, Linda gets a wake-up call when Mick mentions what happened at New Year and she promises to sober up.

Meanwhile, Honey tells Ash that Adam has been in touch about new tenants. Mo reveals it’s the Panesar brothers leaving Ash stunned. Vinny pleads with Ash that they just want to be part of her life.

Elsewhere, Kat and Mo are confused by Jean’s sudden good mood.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Diane worries about what lies in store for Victoria and the baby, since Wendy is still in the village.

Meanwhile, at the outdoor pursuits office, Al tries to steal some money from the safe to pay Sean, but Jai catches him. Is his game up?

Elsewhere, Leyla is unsure where she stands; Kim is glad of a little distraction and Moira is thrown into a panic.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jack tells Breda about his plan for them to live in Portugal, but Goldie and Mercedes are dead against it. Breda goes to see Tony for advice and he encourages her to go and live her new life.

However, Tony’s hope that she’ll set him free is dashed when he realises that she’s planning to leave him there to die.

Meanwhile, Nana urges Mercedes to start looking after herself. John Paul returns.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

There is no episode of Doctors today.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.