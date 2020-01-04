BBC Three return to follow the fortunes of West Ham United women’s team

Britain’s Youngest Football Boss returns to the Beeb with the new title, Squad Goals: West Ham United Women.





“We’re really happy that we are able to follow West Ham United women for another season and continue tackling the multiple dynamics of a high-performance team. With great access to stories from inspirational young women across the series, it offers the perfect ingredients for what we’re after at BBC Three.” – Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three

After a successful first run as Britain’s Youngest Football Boss BBC Three returns to east London to follow the fortunes of West Ham United women’s team.

With record audiences for the Women’s World Cup earlier this last summer, women’s football is booming and attendances are rising. BBC Three has ordered commissioned another series from Curious Films to continue the grass roots story of 20 year-old MD Jack Sullivan and his team of top-flight players, as they compete in the 2019/20 Women’s Super League.

Following the ups and downs of West Ham United women the team over the course of their season, the series will see a returning cast of much-loved characters, as well as new signings, as the focus shifts more on to the players, both their lives away from the game and the pressures on the pitch, to show what it takes to be a professional women’s footballer today.