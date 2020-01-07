Katie McGlynn talks panto withdrawal

She was forced to pull out of her role as Tinkerbell over Christmas after falling ill.

The former Corrie star was forced to cut short a pantomime appearance over the festive period. She was scheduled to appear in Peter Pan at the Northwich Memorial Court in Cheshire from 8 December 2019 until 3 January 2020 but withdrew from the production a week early.

McGlynn told her Twitter followers that she was “unwell” but has now delved into the matter in more detail in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine.

“I was feeling a bit under the weather but knowing me, I just powered through, didn’t think about it. I was feeling off, sick and stumbly and I thought, ‘This is weird’ I just feel really spaced out. In between shows, I fainted. [It was] all a bit of a blur, it was very dramatic. There was an ambulance. I don’t remember that, I just remember waking up in A&E in my Tinkerbell. The doctor put it down to exhaustion and being ill but I had a virus. I needed bed rest and I went to the doctor again and he said I needed one to two weeks. But I hate having a day off work. I don’t sit well with it. So this was really tough for me. I loved everyone there.” – Katie McGlynn

The actress also admitted she was in “shock” after being announced as a nominee for Serial Drama Performance at this year’s National Television Awards. She recently left her role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street after six years with the character losing her battle with cervical cancer in a moving episode.

“When I first found out about the storyline, my main concern was getting it right and making it as real as possible so the response we’ve had has been incredible. And to get nominated. I’m just shocked,”

Katie further noted that it was her decision to leave the ITV soap and that she had approved of her exit storyline.

“I’d been at Corrie for a while and I just thought, ‘Where can we go?’ and they said they weren’t sure how to end the storyline and I said, ‘I think it should be a very sad ending because I know people do survive, but a lot of people don’t and I think some soaps sugar-coat it a lot… and I just wanted to make it real.!”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV, STV and UTV.