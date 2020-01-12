ESPN Player offers ‘megacast’ of stateside college football

ESPN boast state-of-the-art technology for its college football coverage.

For the sixth consecutive year, the College Football Playoff National Championship will be showcased through state-of-the-art technology on ESPN, with the network’s best innovation deployed for coverage of LSU vs Clemson on Tuesday 14th January at 1am GMT.

ESPN’s main telecast is a showcase of innovation the broadcaster proudly boasts as they bring around 100 cameras into service to provide every angle of college football’s biggest night. State-of-the-art technology includes Allcam captures of the entire field, allowing isolated shots on any player and activity on the field at all times.

Pylon cameras at each corner of the end zone with the back line pylons now having ability to pan, tilt and zoom that will enable the network to cover ore of the end zone than ever before. Skycams include traditional and hi-sky offerings that will be showcasing the action from various heights above the field. They also will be bringing on the field views as cameras will be attached atop the caps of the officials while virtual reality graphics will also be in use.

ESPN’s camera arsenal will include dedicated cameras on LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at all times, as well as

unique camera placements providing views of the teams as they enter the playing field. The Goodyear Blimp will provide aerial shots of New Orleans and the Superdome. More than 100 microphones will be placed throughout the Superdome, capturing the sounds of the game and atmosphere of the crowd.

As well as the game being streamed in English and Spanish, ESPN Player will also offer nine more feeds, each offering a unique way to watch the game including free-flowing commentary of the game, anchored by Adam Amin and Steve Levy, who will roam the sidelines of the Superdome. Multiple guests will join Amin and Levy throughout the telecast, including college football analysts Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky. Field Pass will once again be

offered as an alternate pregame show, also on ESPN2.