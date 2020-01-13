Pick of the Plots: Monday 13th January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Fiz goes back to the police and reveals that she unwittingly bought a gun from a house clearance – it disappeared and she panicked. Later, Fiz assures Gary that she kept his name out of it. When Christine notes that the girls would be allowed to return home were Fiz not there, Fiz decides to move into the B&B. Tyrone later questions Hope about her injuries and the lies she told about mummy but Hope remains silent.

Meanwhile, Cathy is suspicious when she bumps into Yasmeen carrying a load of cleaning products. Yasmeen plays her concerns down as the two share a bottle of wine. When Geoff returns, Yasmeen’s immediately on edge and Cathy takes her cue to leave. As Geoff admonishes Yasmeen, he reveals he left a mark on the skirting board as a test to catch her out and Yasmeen feels sick. Their row gets uglier and Cathy overhears some of it when she returns to get her bag. Cathy later confides in Brian that she is worried about Yasmeen.

Elsewhere, Aggie confides in Ed that she’s considering returning to nursing. Steve asks Tracy to re-marry him to get things back on track. Daniel gets emotional as he plays one of Sinead’s videos to Bertie. Imran warns Tim of the potential repercussions of his bigamy. Roy worries that Nina is being targeted by bullies.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Martin warns Ben to keep Louise under control and when Ben finally tracks her down, he issues a severe warning. Later, everything proves too much for Louise but Lisa is on hand to help her daughter. As Louise opens up, the guilt proves too much and she makes a shocking confession – Keanu’s dead and it’s all her fault.

Meanwhile, Mick lies to Shirley about the hotel booking from New Year but Shirley knows the truth and urges him to confront Linda. As Linda arrives home, she’s shocked at Mick’s accusation, but she is horrified to learn from the hotel she was there, with a man.

Elsewhere, Martin receives some good news – the hit and run victim, George, is awake. Sonia promises to suss him out but is left shaken after speaking to him

Also, Ben is shocked when Callum arrives at the car lot. Honey fears that she could be pregnant. Habiba gets her wires crossed when Jean enlists her help to celebrate Kat’s birthday. Dotty takes a shine to Leo while Whitney agrees to a job swap with Kat to put some distance between them.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Ryan tells Graham that he knows he has been fiddling the accounts. With Graham having collateral against Ryan, it’s now a question of whether they will come to a deal.

Meanwhile, Aaron is pushed to the edge when Pete delivers the bad news Rebecca won’t let Seb visit anymore.

Elsewhere, Jai feels the pressure.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s an emotional moment as Tony walks back through the door of his home and is properly reunited with Diane. However, Edward isn’t happy as he watches on.

Sienna is worrying about Brody’s whereabouts when she gets an anonymous message asking her to meet in the village. Warren is waiting for her in the closed salon and Sienna flies at him in anger for ruining her life. He stops her and reveals that something’s happened to their son, Sebastian.

Elsewhere, Courtney is disappointed that the wedding has to be in The Loft because there was a fire at their original venue. Scott and Azim share a kiss.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Valerie has her DNA results, but doesn’t want to open them. Finally, she does, and gets excited that she is 16% Jewish. Sid asks if the test has thrown up any medical information, they often do. Valerie gets worried about the results, what is Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency? Meanwhile, Ruhma visits a pregnant Janet, but her partner Simon answers all of her questions. She discovers that Janet is deaf, and it’s quicker for Simon to do the communicating. The birth is more challenging than Ruhma expected, but the baby is born successfully. Later, Ruhma feels like she could have done a lot better to help Janet not feel isolated…

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.