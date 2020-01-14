EastEnders 35th anniversary to see boat party disaster

The action is moving to the River Thames as the BBC One soap turns 35.

In tonight’s episode (14th January), viewers saw the Carter clan cheered by the news that they had won first prize in a ‘Best Pub’ competition; a party on the Thames for them and their regulars. It’s believed that the event will take place next month for the soap’s coral anniversary, with one character losing their life when it all goes wrong.

“As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week’s episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day’s events from a different perspective. As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences,” a source told Metro.co.uk

Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright), whose marriage has been under strain of late due to Linda’s boozing, are set to be faced with some of the toughest decisions they will ever have to make. It’s also a dramatic time for the Mitchell family as Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) due date edges ever closer with the Metro teasing that ‘past actions will come back to haunt them all’.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) arrives on board, fresh from dealing with more challenges relating to his youngest son Bobby (Clay Milner-Russell), while his eldest son Peter is also about to show his face. But what has lured Peter – now played by Dayle Hudson – back to London?

“It’s thought that as part of the dramatic scenes Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.” – The Sun

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), the Truemans and the Fowlers will also be taking centre stage with storylines set in the more familiar surroundings of Albert Square.

“For the 35th anniversary, we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years. This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.” – Jon Sen, Executive Producer

EastEnders has been a staple part of the BBC One schedule since launching at 7pm on February 19th 1985.