EastEnders enjoys strong catch-up figures

The BBC One soap had its best ever year on BBC iPlayer in 2019.

New figures from the BBC reveal that across the year, iPlayer users requested to stream or download the show a record 234 million times, up 10% on 2018.

“We are thrilled that EastEnders has had yet another extraordinary year on iPlayer. As EastEnders heads into its 35th year, we are planning some extremely exciting and unmissable moments so for our audience to be able to watch the show on iPlayer when and where they want means that they don’t have to miss a minute of the drama.” – Jon Sen, EastEnders Executive Producer

Viewers flocked to the online service to keep up with eventful episodes such as the Queen Vic siege, The Prince Albert’s first ever Pride march and the kidnapping of Keanu Taylor, which played out over Christmas and New Year.

The Christmas Day episode was the soap’s biggest ever on iPlayer, with a total of 2.14 million requests, narrowly surpassing the previous record of 2.05 million set by the live unveiling of Lucy Beale’s killer during EastEnders’ 30th anniversary.

Sharon Mitchell’s affair with Keanu Taylor was revealed over Christmas in EastEnders

The Christmas Day instalment had 687,000 live requests on the service, again the highest-ever for the programme.

“EastEnders is a fantastic iPlayer success story, and a great example of the way in which iPlayer is going from strength to strength. With a record-breaking year, the biggest episode ever, and a huge number of live requests for the Christmas day episode, EastEnders shows that iPlayer helps people to watch their favourite BBC shows how, when and where they want to.” – Dan McGolpin, Controller of Programming and iPlayer

It’s not just the BBC who have been whooping over their catch-up figures as ITV have announced that Love Island remains an outstanding performer for ITV2.

Seven-day consolidated audience figures showed that among the target 16-34 audience, 1.9m viewers – a 45.6% share of that age group – tuned in for the first winter version of the ITV2 series. Overall, a total of 4.8m viewers watched episode one of Love Island with 3.9m watching on television as well as 0.9m watching on Non-TV devices.