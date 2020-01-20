Callum Kerr joins Hollyoaks for County Lines storyline

PC George Kiss played by Callum Kerr is latest addition to the Hollyoaks cast.

PC Kiss is the officer investigating County Lines, which will reach Hollyoaks High this year.

“I feel very honoured to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks during such a thrilling time for the show, my first couple of months have been brilliant and the cast and crew are very friendly and welcoming.” – Callum Kerr

The cop enters the village after teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox), who is pregnant with Kyle Kelly’s baby, is stabbed as she intervenes in an altercation between students.

The incident occurs after new character, drug dealer Jordan played by Connor Calland, sets out to cause trouble for the teens of Hollyoaks High as he plans to recruit his cousin, Sid Sumner (Billy Price), and Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) as the County Lines storyline heats up.

Jordan Price, played by Connor Calland

A fight breaks out in the school playground between Sid, Imran and another teenager, and Nancy gets caught up in the middle. Hollyoaks announced last year it’s intention to cover the topics of County lines drug-dealing and knife crime. ‘County lines’ is a term used when city-based drug gangs expand their operations to smaller towns, exploiting children and vulnerable people.

“My grandfather was a policeman like my character so he’ll be delighted to see me in the uniform. I’ll be part of the team investigating the County Lines storyline, which will hopefully help raise awareness of a relevant topic and shed light on a serious issue.” – Kerr added

Callum previously played Duncan in the TV Series adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019).

Those who follow the show at ‘first-look’ pace can expect to get their first glimpse of PC Kiss on Wednesday 29th January at 7pm on E4. Channel 4 viewers can catch up the following day at 6.30pm.

ITV Tyne Tees recently investigated ‘county lines’ at Newcastle Central Station.