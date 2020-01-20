Pick of the Plots: Monday 20th January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Tyrone and Evelyn are shocked when Ruby reveals that Jade put the bruises on Hope’s arm with makeup. Realising that Jade took Hope to see Dr Gaddas two days later and therefore she would have seen her bruises if there were any, Christine confirms this with Dr Gaddas. As Hope and Ruby fight over a toy handbag a mobile phone falls out. Scrolling through the messages Tyrone realises with horror that Jade must have given Hope the phone.

Hope finally breaks her silence and tells Christine that Jade applied the bruises to her arm and told her to say that Mummy did them. Jade sticks to her story but Fiz is allowed to return home. When Fiz states that Jade will never set foot in their house again, a furious Hope dashes upstairs, secretly calls Jade and asking if they can still go away together.

Meanwhile, Chesney arrives home to find ‘paedo’ daubed on the window and flames licking at the door. Abi rushes over from the garage with a fire extinguisher as Gemma appears at the top of the stairs realising they’ve had a lucky escape. As Gemma and the quads are taken to hospital to get checked out Chesney lets rip at Paul and Bernie for bringing trouble to their door.

Elsewhere, David explains to Max that with Shona being moved to Leeds, he’ll need to spend a couple of nights a week at Marion’s. Kevin’s jealousy is clear when Abi is late for work after a night out with Ray.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Realising she has forgotten Mick’s birthday; Linda is mortified and quickly tries to pull something together but Shirley is unimpressed. It’s clear Linda is struggling with not drinking but when she declines an offer from Chantelle, Mick is proud. However, when he later finds Ollie alone, he realises that Linda has given into temptation.

Meanwhile, Phil and Sharon share some harsh words, but Sharon is deflated when she later sees the Mitchells celebrating Phil’s birthday without her. Sharon bumps into Linda on her way to The Prince Albert, they call a truce but as Sharon confides her fears about Keanu, Linda drunkenly drops a bombshell.

Elsewhere, Sonia makes a confession to Martin; Kat finds herself in a dangerous situation after Leo’s recent meddling; Stuart is horrified when Rainie targets Jean and Daniel but unbeknownst to them, Jean and Daniel are the ones in control; and Ian tries to sweettalk Ruby into letting him use the club for his election winner’s party.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

It’s the opening day of the outdoor pursuits centre. Still shocked after discovering that Graham is planning to move to France with Rhona and Leo, Kim summons him.

Unable to hide her vulnerability, Kim asks if she and Graham might be worth another try. Graham implies there might still be a chance, but when Kim discovers he is playing her for a fool, she’s furious.

Later, Kim learns of several unauthorised withdrawals from her bank account. She insists Graham must pay for this and enlists Al’s help – she wants Graham dead today.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s Jesse and Courtney’s wedding day. Liam gifts Jesse with Adam’s cufflinks and, not wanting to bury another sibling, Jesse makes Liam and Grace promise that there’ll be no more secrets and lies in their family.

Meanwhile, Grace convinces James not to go to the police and they make a pact to never speak of shooting Mercedes ever again, but Jesse overhears what they’ve done.

Elsewhere, Azim and Scott arrange another date, but Mitchell spots them kissing.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Ruhma decides to enlist in a British sign language course. Zara catches wind of this and, keen to add another string to her bow, decides she wants to tag along. Ruhma divulges that her own hearing is deteriorating. Meanwhile, the loss of their latest bar manager means Al is forced to concede that The Icon is too much work. Al visits Jimmi in prison and tells him that they’re going to have to sell up. Jimmi’s misery is compounded further when he’s joined by Bowser – a menacing new cellmate.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.