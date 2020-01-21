Measles plot for Coronation Street

Daniel Osboune faces more heartache next week in the ITV soap.

Daniel – played by Rob Mallard – is raising one-year-old Bertie single-handedly after his wife Sinead lost her battle with cervical cancer last autumn.

Battling his grief, Daniel struggled to cope with Bertie’s obvious discomfort after his first vaccination so made the decision not to put him through a second jab. However, it’s a decision that comes back to haunt him when Bertie becomes seriously ill and is rushed to hospital where doctors confirm that he has the measles.

Daniel’s devastated and blames himself but as the week goes on it transpires that his decision has not only has he put his own son in danger; there are devastating consequences for a pregnant Maria (Samia Longchambon) too.

“When the consultant confirms Bertie has the measles, Daniel immediately feels guilt and then fear. It doesn’t occur to him that it has gone beyond Bertie to begin with. He doesn’t realise the wider implications at all.” – Rob Mallard

When Maria suffers a dizzy spell and tells Ali (James Burrows) she’s bleeding he insists on driving her to hospital for a scan. As the sonographer breaks the news that she’s lost the baby, Maria’s heartbroken.

Quizzing her about her symptoms, Ali realises that she has measles. The doctor confirms this likely caused the miscarriage. Later, a furious Gary rails at Daniel, blaming him for the fact Maria’s lost the baby.

“Maria is very upset with Daniel that he didn’t get Bertie’s jabs done but equally she’s frustrated with her own mum because she finds out that she wasn’t vaccinated as a child so all this could have been prevented.” – Samia Longchambon

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV. The soap has worked closely with the NHS on the storyline to ensure that it is portrayed accurately.