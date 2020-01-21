Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 21st January

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Hungover, Linda is humiliated when Mick relays her actions the previous night but she’s quick to blame him. Shirley overhears the commotion and keen to protect Mick, she finds Linda’s stash leading her and Tina try and make Mick see sense. However, the conversation is cut short by a call from Ollie’s school who explain that a social worker has been informed as Ollie is clearly suffering.

Back home, Mick asks Chantelle to look after Ollie but as a drunk Linda reacts hysterically, Mick resorts to desperate lengths to protect her. Meanwhile, Linda denies all knowledge of her conversation with Sharon about Keanu but when Sharon threatens to ask Martin, she reveals the truth.

Elsewhere, Lisa tells Phil that she’s taking Louise to Portugal but Phil is against the idea. Ian frantically tries to get his fellow residents to vote for him in the election whilst Daniel and Jean run rings around Rainie and Stuart.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Jai is stressed and exhausted over the opening day. Unable to process everything, he heads off in silent despair and in search of cocaine to get him through.

Jai’s car collides with Graham on the road and he is outed as being under the influence. Graham confesses all to a horrified Laurel and things go from bad to worse for Jai when Rishi intercepts drugs that he has ordered.

His relationships with his family and Laurel in tatters, Jai promises to make Graham pay.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jesse is drinking heavily to try and manage his emotions. Maxine warns him that lies are what ruin a marriage. While Courtney prepares for her wedding night at home, Jesse collapses in the village.

Meanwhile, Scott stands up to Mitchell when he accuses him of using Azim to make him jealous.

Later, Mitchell takes his hurt out on Martine.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Jimmi is being tormented by his new cellmate Bowser. When he’s not bullying Jimmi into giving him phone cards and clothes, he’s disturbing him with the buzzing of his homemade tattoo gun. Meanwhile, Emma and Rob renew their efforts to find out who framed Jimmi. Emma has a flip-chart covered in post-its with Jimmi’s name in the centre, surrounded by a wheel of suspects. A phone call from Jimmi himself throws another name into the ring. He talks about his toxic relationship with his father and how he once attacked him on his doorstep. While Emma and Rob try and find answers, Al is becoming increasingly agitated by the knowledge that his best friend is suffering behind bars.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.