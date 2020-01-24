Richard Blackwood joins Hollyoaks cast

The recent EastEnders star will be seen a different soap role later this year.

Hollyoaks have announced that the former rapper has joined their cast in the role of Felix Westwood.

The character is a notable love interest from Martine Deveraux’s (Kéllé Bryan) past because he is also the father of her twins, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) and Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon).

“I feel amazed and honoured to join the cast of Hollyoaks. After finishing at EastEnders, I did a few plays and a TV show for America. Now, I feel ready with what I’ve learnt in my hiatus to be a part of this show. I plan to take my acting to the next level and this character will help tremendously with that growth!” – Richard Blackwood

Blackwood is probably best known for presenting MTV Select alongside Donna Air, Channel 5 dating show Singled Out and urban entertainment series The Richard Blackwood Show for Channel 4. He has also worked as a radio presenter on Choice FM and Capital FM and had success in the charts himself with top 10 hits Mama Used To Say and 1, 2, 3, 4 Get With The Wicked.

Acting has long been another string to his bow with that part of his career seeing a boost in 2015 when he joined the cast of EastEnders to play Vincent Hubbard, a role he remained in until 2018. His other acting credits include a guest spot in Holby City, ‘Brightie’ in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Novello Theatre in London and ‘Donkey’ in the West End production of Shrek.

“Richard is a charming, personable, hardworking guy and I feel like, because of those attributes, he will be a perfect fit in the Deveraux clan.” – Imran Adams

Blackwood will first appear in Hollyoaks this Spring, its makers Lime Pictures state. The show airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4 with a ‘first-look’ screening at 7pm on E4.