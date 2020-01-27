Coronation Street to air 10,000th episode next week

Coronation Street will air its 10,000th episode next week. The world’s longest-running soap opera has revealed what’s in store in the celebratory edition.

Episode 10,000 will air on Friday 7th February at 7.30pm as the residents of Coronation Street head for Blackpool on a very special mission.

The trip comes about after Rita (Barbara Knox) receives a parcel containing the ashes of her estranged husband Dennis Tanner, along with a note requesting that she scatter them at the seaside resort. Taking in the sad news of Dennis’ death, Rita confides in Ken (William Roache), who agrees to accompany her on the trip.

Deciding a day out is something that others might enjoy, Jenny books a coach and invites a group of residents to join her, Rita and Ken. The offer is taken up by Amy, Audrey, Carla, Eileen, Emma, Evelyn, Gail, Mary, Nina, Sean, Tracy, Sally and Yasmeen.

The outing is a comedy of errors from the start with the coach turning out to be a blacked-out party bus driven by grumpy driver Des, played by renowned comedy actor John Henshaw.

Memories are shared, secrets aired and tensions rise as it starts to look as though they won’t make it to Blackpool before nightfall, if at all. By the end of the trip lives will have changed and one resident realises the time has come to leave the cobbles for pastures new.

“10,000 episodes! Not bad for a programme which one newspaper said in 1960 was ‘doomed from the outset.’ I am first and foremost a massive fan of the show and I watched this landmark episode with absolute glee. It is uniquely Corrie: funny, poignant and characterful – and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc trips of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue. It’s a really great exhibition of Coronation Street’s classic qualities as we start a new decade on the cobbles.” – Iain MacLeod, Producer

The 10,000th episode will be part of a hour-long instalment on Friday 7th February at 7.30pm on ITV.