Pick of the Plots: Friday 24th January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Fiz is mortified, but as she and Tyrone discuss what to do, they’re gobsmacked to find that Jade has disappeared, leaving a blood stain on the carpet. As they fret over her going to the police, Yasmeen finds Jade lying unconscious in the ginnel. Fiz’s fears are realised when the police turn up to question her about an assault. Evelyn assures the officer they’ve no idea what happened. Will Jade pull through and where is Hope?

Meanwhile, Alya takes a dim view of Bethany badmouthing Ray. Daniel urges Bethany to spread her wings and apply for a place on a creative writing course. As he helps Bethany with her application, Daniel notices that Bertie doesn’t seem himself and panicking, he takes his temperature.

Elsewhere, Charlie demands £5k for a divorce while Faye is shocked to find out who Charlie is, quickly turning the situation to her advantage. Having borrowed money from Steve and Kevin, Tim pays Charlie off, however he’s later horrified to find her working at the Rovers.

Also, Bernie says an emotional farewell after accepting it’s time to move on. Sarah buries the hatchet with Maria and assures her that she’s only looking out for her. When Maria overhears Gary on the phone saying “you know I love you” she immediately thinks the worst.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Phil puts his plan into action, and Sharon makes an unlikely ally.

Meanwhile, things get off to a rocky start as Patrick meets Isaac for the first time.

Elsewhere, Sonia takes matters into her own hands.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Graham’s perspective on his eventful day is revealed in full for the first time – and all becomes clear.

Who kills Graham?

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

When Liam realises how much Maxine is struggling for money, he gives her a loan and thinks of a way that he can use her to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Mitchell goes on a date with a man.

Elsewhere, Donna Marie and Marnie clash over what’s best for Juliet.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Jimmi is disheartened to hear that his father’s alibi checks out. A new inmate, Ash, screams through the night and later tries to confide in Jimmi having learned that he’s a doctor. Ash’s midnight screaming starts to gain unwanted attention from the other inmates, and one night he’s badly beaten inside his cell. When Jimmi gets wind of this, it drives him to a new and shocking low… Meanwhile, it’s clear that Valerie is beginning to invest more feelings in Rabbi David. Ayesha warns Valerie not to get ahead of herself. Later, David breaks the news to Valerie that whilst he enjoys her company, he’s not ready for a relationship. Back at The Mill, Valerie tells Ayesha she was right to tell her not to get too invested.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.