Joe Stilgoe, Julian Joseph and Jason Rebello for Steinway Two Pianos Festival

The event takes place at PizzaExpress Jazz Club, Soho in March.

After two sensational and much appreciated concerts in the 2016 and 2018 London Jazz Festivals, our 2 Pianos, 6 Pianists, 12 Hands & 60 Digits concert arrives at Dean Street for the Steinway Two Pianos Festival.

The gig brings an evening of stunning, original performances and improvised piano magic, and above all pure entertainment from 6 of the UK’s greatest jazz pianists. The evening will feature a range of piano styles, including Harlem stride, ragtime, boogie-woogie, gospel, blues, swing, be-bop & modal.

Attendees will enjoy solo piano performances from all six, along with pre-planned duets and rotating duets showcasing every pianist improvising with the other five in turn, concluding with a manic improvised finale featuring all six together.

The jazz great pianists performing in the Steinway Festival include Rob Barron described as “one of the most creative and versatile pianists of his generation”, released his first album as leader “What’s In Store” to critical acclaim in 2016, with a piano style evoking his passion for the American tradition, citing Wynton Kelly, Cedar Walton and Hank Jones as major influences. He is a professor of jazz piano at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Joe Stilgoe, the internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter has released 5 critically lauded albums, three of which have topped the UK Jazz chart. Whether its performing intimate music in the “Just The Two Of Us” Concerts with Claire Martin; on the West End stage in High Society or with his Big Band on larger concert hall stages, Joe creates a compelling rapport with audiences. His willingness to involve audiences in improvisations was seen to great effect in his 2016 debut in our 2 pianos festival.

Jason Rebello was classically trained beginning at age 19 at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He emerged in the late 1980s as an original, innovative jazz pianist influenced by Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner. In his early 20s he recorded three solo albums, beginning with his outstanding debut album, A Clearer View (1990), which was produced by Wayne Shorter and is a “must have” in any collection of great jazz albums. He also worked with Jean Toussaint, Tommy Smith, and Branford Marsalis.

Julian Joseph over the past 35 years, Julian has made ground-breaking advances for jazz in the UK and was the first to headline a late-night concert at the BBC Proms with his All Star Big Band. As a composer Julian has written original works for symphony orchestra, big band and chamber ensemble, and received major commissions from the BBC, the City of London Festival and the London Jazz Festival.

And David Newton is the most respected pianist working with the finest vocalists and instrumentalists in European jazz. He is, in the late Sir John Dankworth’s memorable phrase, “a National treasure”. David has been voted the best in the British Jazz Awards for a record breaking 15 times.

Steinway Two Pianos Festival, Friday March 13th at PizzaExpress Jazz Club, Soho, LondonW1D 3RW. First show 5.30pm, second show at 9.30pm