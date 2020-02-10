Pick of the Plots: Monday 10th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Bethany is concerned when Alya tells her Ray has booked her a posh suite at a hotel in town to meet an interior designer. Bethany warns her that he’s probably trying to get her into bed. When Alya suggests to Ray that she can’t go as she has tickets for a gig in town, he is less than happy. However, Bethany later realises that Alya has gone to the hotel after all.

Bethany enlists Daniel’s help to try and get information from Ray’s solicitors office. Having managed to download Ray’s legal files Bethany and Daniel are pleased to find a list of names including Michelle’s with an asterisk next to them. Bethany decides to try and get in touch with some of the women. Will she find anything out?

Meanwhile, an exhausted David arrives back from visiting Shona in Leeds. David piles the kids into the car and they set off for the school play. Barely able to keep his eyes open, David crashes the car into a skip. Everyone is safe but the car is a write off, and David worries how he’ll make future trips to Leeds.

Elsewhere, Eileen and Alina go for the same job at the factory; Seb’s surprised to see Alina and introduces her to his girlfriend, Emma. Fiz and Tyrone tell Hope that she can see Jade again but the decision doesn’t sit easy with them.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Karen and Stuart reassure Callum ahead of his assessment but as he rushes around, he’s unaware he’s being watched – by Keanu. Stuart has a word with Ben leading him to further reassure Callum and as Ben leaves the buzzer rings, but Callum isn’t prepared for who arrives – Keanu. Later, worried that Callum didn’t show at his assessment, Ben is left dumbstruck when he checks on him and finds Keanu waiting, with a demand.

Meanwhile, Mick and Linda put on a united front with the social worker, Loretta, but struggling to cope Linda sneaks gin into her tea. Later, Linda seethes as she watches Mick having a quiet word with Loretta.

Elsewhere, after Bex shoots down her offer of a weekend away, Sonia invites Whitney as Leo listens in from the attic. Bex has a solution to her problems – move in with Iqra, Habiba and Bobby. Rainie gives Daniel a piece of her mind about his fake funeral plans, but she’s thrown when he begins preparations for his actual funeral.

Also, Kush prepares for his plea hearing but Kat is annoyed when Whitney doesn’t show.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Pete prepares to leave Emmerdale and is waved off.

Meanwhile, Diane gives Victoria her blessing to start seeing Luke. Later, Luke is chuffed when Victoria says they should give being together a shot and they kiss.

Elsewhere, a custody battle begins.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Diane is worried when Tony decides to get back into the kitchen at The Hutch. Edward turns the pressure up by inviting all of his colleagues from the hospital to see how Tony handles a busy restaurant. Later, Edward has an idea to ‘help’ Tony deal with his distress and takes him back to the Pig Farm…

Meanwhile, Damon wants to distract Liberty from worrying about Brody and Sienna. They have a movie day and are relieved when Brody eventually calls and thinks he’s found Sienna.

Elsewhere, Martine books tickets to Gran Canaria; Romeo and Celeste end up in bed together, but Romeo is forced to hide when Toby comes home.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Butler’s got bad news for Jimmi – his trial date has been pushed back to give the CPS more time to build their case. It’s deflating but Jimmi tells Butler he finds comfort in knowing he has it better than some of his inmates – one in particular, Ash, who has no one. Later, Ash tells Jimmi that Butler has worked miracles and is getting him out. Jimmi feels sad that their friendship was short lived but he’s determined not to spiral when he refuses Bowser’s drugs later that evening. At The Mill, Bear and Ayesha pick up where they left off with their flirty new relationship. Their lack of subtlety draws the attention of Sid and Karen.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.