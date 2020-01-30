Pick of the Plots: Thursday 30th January

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

Linda suggests a day out with Ollie and Mick to distract herself, but her good mood is short lived.

Meanwhile, Kathy checks on Bobby but tensions escalate between her and Sharon, forcing Bobby to intervene.

Elsewhere, Iqra tries to reason with Keegan but Vinny’s attitude winds him up further. Ash and Suki begin to build bridges but Ash get suspicious when Suki’s story doesn’t add up.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Victoria is left concerned when she overhears that Wendy has been off work for weeks. Luke finds himself in an awkward position with Victoria.

Meanwhile, Vanessa warns Rhona against looking for clues as to who murdered Graham, advising her to stay safe.

Elsewhere, Kim is shocked by some painful news; a secret is revealed.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

As word spreads about the stabbing at the school, police officer George Kiss arrives on the scene. Sally is fielding calls from worried parents at the school while Marnie, Misbah and Leela suggest a meeting at Salon De Thé to reassure the community.

Meanwhile, Darren invites Toby and Celeste on a night out with him and Mandy, but Toby is worried that Mandy might remember them buying her silence on the night she was spiked. However, we’re reminded of Toby and Celeste’s bigger mission.

Later, Darren is the life and soul of the party, but there’s something troubling him that he’s hiding from the group. Toby and Celeste make Darren and Mandy feel great about themselves.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Ayesha wears her new Advanced Nurse Practitioner uniform to work. She’s buoyed up about her new role and visits Zara to talk about her dissertation idea – a group study clinic involving patients. Zara isn’t keen; telling Ayesha how stretched the practise is with Jimmi out of the picture and Daniel spending more time at the prison. Ayesha doesn’t back down and eventually, Zara gives in. She agrees to refer Ayesha as an ANP and allows her to trial the clinic. Ayesha is pleased by the news and decides to push Zara further by telling her the next natural step would be a pay rise. Meanwhile, Ruhma’s new-found sign language skill proves useful to Sid when he treats a deaf patient. Ruhma is embarrassed by a mistake but Sid sees the funny side.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.