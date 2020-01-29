Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 29th January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

When Maria suffers a dizzy spell and tells Ali she’s bleeding he insists on driving her to hospital for a scan. As the sonographer breaks the news that she’s lost the baby, Maria’s heartbroken. Quizzing her about her symptoms, Ali realises that she has measles. The doctor confirms this is the likely cause of her miscarriage. Later, Gary returns from Bristol and Maria breaks the awful news to him. She blames herself while an emotional Gary does his best to comfort her.

Meanwhile, Gemma is furious to see the Frescho campaign on a bus with herself and Ches photoshopped out. Grabbing a chisel, Gemma heads out on a mission. As Ches stops her from ripping down a poster, she voices her insecurities about not feeling good enough for her babies. Chesney assures her that’s not true.

Elsewhere, Daniel’s touched to realise Bethany’s spent the night at the hospital. Sarah tells Bethany to tread carefully with Daniel while Beth is more direct in her objections, making it clear she’ll never replace Sinead.

Also, Charlie tells Tim she’s got a new job at Gatwick Airport. She’s evasive when he brings up the divorce papers.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sarah is alarmed when Charity explains that she knows the drugs which put Noah in hospital belonged to her.

However, Charity is left reeling when Sarah reveals that she got Danny arrested for what happened to Noah.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Juliet has spent the night at the Lomaxes. Romeo blames James for pushing her away and James agrees; he goes on self-destruct again. Jordan takes Sid and Juliet to a pub on his estate and Juliet gives one of his friends, Mason a run for his money. However, Sid warns her that she shouldn’t mess with people like him. Sid is grateful when Jordan encourages Juliet to go home.

Meanwhile, Nancy teases John Paul about getting the deputy headteacher job thanks to Sally. He’s delighted to hear that she’s pregnant.

As he’s about to leave for his first official day at work, Marnie asks John Paul to help her with destructive James. Later, Nancy tries to break up a fight at school and gets stabbed.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

After getting back from the coffee shop, Bear realises that he’s picked up the wrong phone. Sasha, who was also at the coffee shop that morning, has the same realisation. Like Bear, she’s frustrated at the thought of losing all of her data, but when she tells her boyfriend Hayden what has happened, he has a different take on things. Hayden thinks he can get a lot of money for Bear’s phone. When he realises it isn’t locked and contains a Business Manager’s bank details, his eyes light up even further.

Using information from Bear’s phone, Sasha rings the Mill and arranges to meet with him. Back at the coffee shop, Sasha doesn’t let on that she has Bear’s phone, simply that she knows he has hers and she wants it back. Bear questions how she could have known where he worked unless she had his phone and details? When Sasha doesn’t back down, Bear panics. He runs from the coffee shop with Sasha’s phone, barging past customers on his way out the door.

Later, the police contact Bear – they have accounts from several eye witnesses that he stole a woman’s phone and fled the scene. He’s asked to come into the station where he happens to run into Sasha. Bear asks her why she’s doing this to him, to which she reveals a black eye. Bear later intervenes in another domestic incident between Sasha and Hayden.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.