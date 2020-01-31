Pick of the Plots: Friday 31st January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Having phoned her Mum, Maria tells Audrey that neither she nor Kirk had a measles jab when they were children. Audrey reveals that Bertie has been in hospital with measles and that she must have caught it from him. Maria’s shocked to hear that Daniel failed to have Bertie vaccinated, whilst Gary is livid. Later, Daniel lets Bethany put her wet clothes in his dryer and use Sinead’s dressing gown. However, stirring from a nap, he confuses Bethany for Sinead and kisses her.

Meanwhile, Tim assures Sally that his divorce is all in hand and he’ll soon be shut of Charlie. But it seems Charlie has other ideas. Sally is horrified to realise everyone knows Tim is a bigamist and rails at Tim for failing to face up to his mistakes. However, when Tim reveals that he’s told the police everything, Sally accuses him of making things worse.

Elsewhere, Yasmeen agrees to join Peter at a support group, however she later returns of the belief that she doesn’t have a drink problem. Incensed, Geoff cracks open a bottle of wine and forces her to knock it back. Later, Peter calls to check on Yasmeen and is concerned when Geoff claims she’s drinking again.

Also, Steve and Tracy make an effort to be nice to each other but it’s clear they’re both out of their comfort zone.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Realising Bobby is struggling at home, Kathy moves back into the Beales. Sharon takes the opportunity to swipe Phil’s keys from Kathy’s bag, however Kathy catches her red-handed and warns her to learn from her mistakes. Later, after some wise words from Bobby, Kathy takes steps to reunite Sharon and Dennis, but things don’t go to plan when Dennis has some harsh words from her mum.

Meanwhile, Mick worries when Linda is nowhere to be found unaware that she’s taken Ollie out of school for a day out. Mick panics when he finds out about Ollie. Later, Linda arrives home adamant that she has done nothing wrong, but Mick is clearly furious with her.

Elsewhere, Suki settles into Walford but it’s clear that all is not as it seems. Whitney is left horrified after learning an alarming truth. Sheree is less than impressed when Patrick suggests Isaac moves in with them. Dotty gets a job at The Arches.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Amy is concerned to see Victoria, Luke and Harry looking like a family.

Meanwhile, someone makes an appearance in court.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Darren paints on a smile for the morning school run, but that quickly falters when he and Mandy find out about Nancy being stabbed. Tony continues to have flash-backs to his time at the pig farm and Darren comes to his rescue when he has a panic attack.

Meanwhile, Mitchell is still scorned after his dating disaster last week. Unaware of the real reason why Mitchell is feeling low, Walter decides to set his grandson up with any eligible, single ladies that he knows from the church.

Elsewhere, Celeste approaches Mandy with a modelling opportunity and asks her to get a portfolio together.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

There are mixed reactions to the news that Daniel will be starting a new job as a prison doctor. Karen thinks that he’s a hero for his decision to sell the Granger Clinic and focus on helping his friend, but Al isn’t so supportive. Al thinks he would have been far better suited to helping Jimmi on the inside and asks Daniel why he didn’t share the job post with everyone? It’s clear that Al is struggling with the Jimmi situation. Meanwhile, a new revelation is made about Bear when seeing a patient with a nosebleed causes him to collapse.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.