LGBT comic drama Time and Tide opens at Park Theatre

Relish Theatre in association with Park Theatre launch Time and Tide at the Park Theatre today.

The world premiere of award-winning playwright James McDermott’s new play Time and Tide, directed by Rob Ellis takes to the stage from this evening.

Starring Wendy Nottingham as May, Paul Easom as Ken, Elliot Liburd as Daz, and Josh Barrow as Nemo, the production runs from today, February 5th, through to the 29th February 2020.

May runs a crumbling caff on the end of Cromer Pier. Her delivery man, Ken, is running out of customers, thanks to Costa. Nemo is desperate to tread the boards in London. His unrequited love, Daz, is burying his head in the sand over his best mate leaving.

This touching LGBT comic drama examines the lives of a Norfolk community struggling with change. Time and Tide, with set and costume designs by Caitlin Abbott and sound design by Fizz Margereson, saw its script longlisted for The Verity Bargate Award, the Bruntwood and Papatango Playwriting Prizes, and developed as part of Park Theatre’s Script Accelerator Programme.

Wendy Nottingham plays May. Wendy is perhaps best known for her collaborations with Mike Leigh, including the BAFTA award-winning films Vera Drake and Topsy-Turvy. TV credits include the recurring role of Mrs Crabbe in ITV’s Mr Selfridge, and series regular Mary in Peaky Blinders. Paul Easom plays Ken. Paul’s West End credits include The Girls, Beyond The Rainbow, Evita and The Boyfriend. His TV credits include Kids, The Cleopatras, Lifelike, and The Quartermass Experiment.

Elliot Liburd plays Daz. Elliot’s recent theatre credits include Beasy Baby, The Three Musketeers, Bismillah: An Isis Tragicomedy and Titus Andronicus. Elliot is Co-Founder of Fools Rush In Theatre Company and recently debuted his first piece, A Murder Most Foley, at the Pleasance Theatre, London. Josh Barrow plays Nemo. Josh’s theatre credits include Silk Road – How to Buy Drugs Online, The Outsider and If Not Now, When? Television credits include Temple and Vera.

Time and Tide, Park90, Park Theatre, Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, N4 3JP. 5th-29th February 2020. Mon – Sat Evenings 7.45pm, Thu & Sat Matinees 3.15pm

www.parktheatre.co.uk