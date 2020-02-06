Pick of the Plots: Thursday 6th February

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

Linda struggles at a support session and afterwards she breaks down, to Shirley’s surprise. As they head home, Shirley updates Mick but urges him to prioritise Ollie. Overhearing, Linda drinks and when Mick attempts to stop her, she explodes ruining Ollie’s drawings in the process.

Meanwhile, whilst reminiscing with Sharon, Ian realises that his feelings aren’t reciprocated. Later, Sharon is taken aback by Dennis’s attitude towards her.

Elsewhere, Bernadette is curious at Karen’s lack of concern about Keanu and takes Karen’s phone to leave him a message. As they celebrate Isaac’s new job at Walford High, Denise’s interest is piqued when Isaac reveals that Sheree’s partners never stick around after meeting him. The stress of recent events is taking its toll on Whitney.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

A sobbing Arthur reveals to Laurel that he has been responsible for hurting Archie, leaving her shell-shocked. Laurel and Arthur brace themselves for Jimmy’s arrival, but are shocked when Jai arrives home early from rehab. Will they tell him the truth?

Meanwhile, Belle invites Ellis to join her at the spa day that Andrea gifted her with.

Elsewhere, Pete makes a decision and tells Tracy and Nate. Rhona takes matters into her own hands. Victoria overhears something that excites her.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Toby and Celeste confirm that they’re going to focus their attentions on the family’s weak link, Lisa.

Diane is annoyed that Edward accepted Tony’s invitation to take her to the opera, but he reassures her that he respects her decision to be with Tony, is he telling the truth?

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Al gets on Zara’s case when she refuses to attend a children’s internet safety session at Joe’s school. After a day of constant jibing from Al, Zara eventually snaps. After the success of Ayesha’s coffee morning, Bear calls her in for a meeting. Their first attempt to talk about things goes badly, when Bear can’t seem to get away from his phone for three seconds. It’s rude and doesn’t sit at all well with Ayesha. Later in the day, Bear attempts to make it up to her and offers to take her to The Icon for lunch. Once they’re there, Ayesha is surprised by their apparent chemistry – Bear’s funny and charming…

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.