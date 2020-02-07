Pick of the Plots: Friday 7th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

In this hour-long episode which marks the 10000th episode of the world’s longest running soap the residents of Coronation Street take a trip down memory lane as they head for Blackpool on a very special mission.

Rita is surprised when a parcel arrives containing the ashes of her estranged husband Dennis Tanner with a note requesting that she scatters them in Blackpool. Ken and Jenny agree to join her, with Jenny extending the invite to other residents of the street. Amy, Audrey, Carla, Eileen, Emma, Evelyn, Gail, Jenny, Ken, Mary, Nina, Sean, Tracy, Sally, Yasmeen and Rita, clutching Dennis’s urn, set off for Blackpool.

The trip is not without incident and as it starts to look as though they won’t make it to Blackpool before nightfall tensions rise. By the end of the trip lives will have changed and one resident realises the time has come to leave the cobbles for pastures new.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Convinced Mick and Shirley are plotting against her, Linda sneaks out and after apologising to Sharon, confides in her about her fears. Having been set straight by Sharon, Linda is determined to put things right but when she arrives home, she isn’t prepared for what she finds.

Meanwhile, Bernadette remains worried about Keanu and takes her frustrations out on Karen and Billy. Realising she won’t let it go, Karen makes a risky move – telling Bernadette that Keanu is alive and safe.

Elsewhere, Daniel enjoys winding Stuart and Rainie up about his funeral plans, but when his doctor reveals he has only weeks to live, the reality of his situation dawns on him.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Belle is intrigued to learn something.

Meanwhile, Wendy is tempted after a discovery.

Elsewhere, Laurel makes a decision.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

The episode starts with an ensemble dance routine to represent Scott’s dream of being with Mitchell.

Edward orders Tony to work on his marriage while Diane confides in Mandy, who shares her own experiences with Tony. Diane is flustered after a stressful day but returns home to a candlelit dinner. She’s grateful to have some of the old Tony back.

Meanwhile, Celeste decides to make her own fun with Romeo. She asks him to help her fix the shower in her flat and kisses him. Liberty panics when Damon reveals that he hasn’t heard from Brody recently.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Daniel and Joe spend some quality time together at Daniel’s house making pancakes. While they’re doing so, Daniel takes a call from Rob about Jimmi. The call piques Joe’s interest and Daniel finds himself trying to explain how good people can end up in prison. It turns into an afternoon of difficult conversations for Daniel when Joe insists that he wants to have a foam blaster party for his upcoming birthday at Zara’s house. Daniel phones Zara to tell her what their son wants and that he’s specifically asked for them both to be at the party. Later that night, while playing a game on his tablet, Joe can be seen engaging in an intimate conversation with someone called Pixie online… Meanwhile, Bear and Al discuss the inconvenience of patients cancelling their appointments. Tech savvy Al sets about finding a solution to the problem and becomes extremely pleased with himself when he designs a new app that he claims could predict when patients are going to cancel.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.