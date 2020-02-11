Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 11th February

Keanu demands £100,000 from Ben and warns him not to tell anyone. Fearing for Callum’s safety, Ben wastes no time in confronting Martin and as the truth comes out, they both realise the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, Linda berates Mick for talking to Loretta about her, and makes it her mission to put her straight. Later, Mick is distraught to learn what Linda has done, leaving her ashamed at herself for messing everything up.

Elsewhere, Whitney confide in Kush that she kept a letter from Tony, leaving Leo intrigued as he listens in from the attic.

Also, Sharon finally gets through to Dennis and they reconcile; Jean is upset when Daniel snaps at her but is later elated by his romantic apology.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Letting himself into Home Farm, Pierce starts looking at the loose documents what are lying around. He narrowly avoids being caught by Sam. Later, Al interrupts Pierce and his suspicions grow as he questions him.

Meanwhile, Marlon readies himself for a visit from April. At the end of the visit April reassures Marlon she’ll get him out, and her determination inspires him.

Elsewhere, Matty is worried he’s not going to cope managing Butlers alone. Cain asks Sam to help Matty out. But Matty refuses the help and instead asks for Vinny’s assistance.

Also, Belle makes a decision.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Tony can’t contain his fear at the Pig Farm while Diane is concerned when Darren tells her what happened at The Hutch earlier.

Meanwhile, Liberty finds the address of Sienna’s great aunt and guesses that she’ll be with her. Warren is keen to get going straight away when Liberty texts them, until he finds out that their destination is somewhere that he knows only too well, and his enthusiasm drops.

Elsewhere, with Martine is on holiday, Toby and Celeste take the opportunity to work their magic on Lisa.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Al’s new Q Forecast app has been implemented at The Mill; it’s supposed to predict when someone won’t show up and book someone else in their place. However, with reception filling up, it doesn’t seem to be working as intended. Bear intervenes and tells Al that if things don’t improve quickly, they’ll have to pull the plug on it. Al resorts to phoning patients ahead of their appointments to interfere with the app’s results… Using the cover of a work survey, Bear asks Karen if Ayesha is single. He gets his wires crossed slightly when she tells him that Ayesha used to live with Emma.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.