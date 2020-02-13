LGBTQ+ podcast ‘A Gay and A NonGay’ to tour the UK

With special guests including Stephen Webb & Daniel Lustig, Divina De Campo and Ruth Davidson MSP.

They’ve kissed on the front cover of Attitude magazine, come face to face with gay conversion therapy in Northern Ireland in their three-part acclaimed BBC documentary From Gay to Non-Gay?, and slayed a smash hit 5 star run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019.

Now, the UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ podcast A Gay and A NonGay is delighted to announce that it is going on tour this March. Hosts James Barr (gay) and Dan Hudson (nongay) will be joined at UK venues by names such as Divina De Campo, Stephen Webb & Daniel Lustig, Juno Dawson, Mark Fletcher, Dr Ranj and Ruth Davidson MSP.

With traditionally taboo subjects being cracked open by honest conversation, A Gay and A NonGay‘s live show will maintain its mission to promote equality, freedom and friendship whilst making listeners laugh.

Tour dates and guests:

SUN 22 MAR 2020, BRIGHTON / KOMEDIA, GUESTS: JUNO DAWSON (AUTHOR), STEPHEN WEBB & DANIEL LUSTIG (GOGGLEBOX)

MON 23 MAR 2020, LONDON / BUSH HALL, GUESTS: DR. RANJ (BRITISH DOCTOR, TELEVISION PERSONALITY)

TUE 24 MAR 2020, BIRMINGHAM / GLEE CLUB, GUESTS: YSHEE BLACK FROM ‘DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME’

THU 26 MAR 2020, MANCHESTER / NIGHT & DAY, GUESTS: DIVINA DE CAMPO (DRAG RACE UK), MARK FLETCHER (CEO, MCR PRIDE)

FRI 27 MAR 2020, GLASGOW / COTTIERS, GUESTS: RUTH DAVIDSON MSP (FORMER LEADER, SCOTTISH CONSERVATIVES)

Since 2015 James and Dan have, in their leading LGBTQ+ podcast, dived weekly into conversations around day to day life, differences in perceptions, homophobia, coming out, mental health and lighter topics like dating.

A Gay and A NonGay regularly takes the number one spot on iTunes sexuality chart and won Best Comedy at the British Podcast Awards in 2018.

For more information and tickets visit: https://www.gaynongay.com/