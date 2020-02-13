Paul Merton, Michael Ball and Rita Simons star in Hairspray the Musical

Has Paul got a musical for you…

Comedian Paul Merton of Have I Got News For You! fame is to star in the latest production of Hairspray the Musical alongside cast that includes former EastEnders stalwart Rita Simons and theatrical star Michael Ball.

Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Wilbur Turnblad, will star alongside Michael Ball, who returns to his legendary, Olivier ward winning role of Edna Turnblad, as the huge hearted, multi-award-winning smash hit musical plays at the London Coliseum for eighteen weeks later this year.

Lizzie Bea will star in the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad. Lizzie recently performed in the UK Tour of Kinky Boots and has just returned from Atlanta, performing in the world premiere production of Becoming Nancy.

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace will take the role of Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress.

Rita Simons and Jonny Amies will also join the cast as Velma Von Tussle and Link Larkin respectively.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together – whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you’ve really got to shake things up!

With the original award-winning creative team and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs “Good Morning, Baltimore”, “Big, Blonde and Beautiful” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat”, this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, whilst the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical, as well giving Michael Ball one of his two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

The full company includes Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Nicholas Collier, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Winny Herbert, Chris Howell, Lily Laight, Hannah Grace Lawson, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Kibong Tanji, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

Hairspray The Musical, at the London Coliseum, is presented by the original award-winning creative team of Director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Performances begin on April 23rd 2020. The production is brought to stage by Adam Spiegel Productions and Fiery Angel.