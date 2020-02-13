Pick of the Plots: Thursday 13th February

Mick regrets his harsh words to Linda, but she storms out before he can apologise. Sharon’s concern for her friend grows.

Meanwhile, Kathy notices that something is troubling Ben. Keanu pays Ben a visit and piles the pressure on but as he leaves, Ben breaks down.

Elsewhere, Leo turns Dot’s place upside down in a hunt for Tony’s letter while Whitney is out visiting Kat. When Whitney arrives home, she’s filled with fear and when the police arrive, Kat makes it clear who’s behind it.

Also, Bex and Bobby invite Dotty on a night out but Dennis is less than pleased to see Bobby. As Bex, Dotty, Iqra, Tiffany and Keegan plan their night they’re stunned to see a post on social media badmouthing Bobby.

Vanessa is blindsided when Pierce sneaks up on her while she looks for one of Johnny’s toys around the back of The Woolpack. Pierce rushes off with Johnny, forcing Vanessa to give chase.

Meanwhile, Leyla and Liam want to be together, but it’s not going to be easy. Can Liam explain the relationship to Leanna without upsetting her?

Elsewhere, Ryan is forced to get Dawn to keep his secret.

Brody, Warren and Joel are back in Hollyoaks, but Warren is quickly arrested for false imprisonment of Sienna and abduction of Sophie. Warren is released after Brody tells DS Cohen that Sienna’s statement is false.

Later, Sienna calls Liberty but is furious when she finds out that Brody and Warren are in cahoots and swears that she’s never coming back.

Elsewhere, Ollie is given fresh hope when he finds out that Brooke has ordered a Babygro.

At Zara’s house, preparations are being made for Joe’s ‘foam-blaster’ party. When Daniel arrives, awkwardness ensues as Joe asks for a photo of the three of them together. With the party in full swing, crying children and overturned plant pots litter the foam blaster battleground. The chaos is enough to alert Zara’s nosey neighbour, who calls the police to Zara’s house. Before long, armed police raid the children’s party much to the shock of Zara, Daniel and a bladdered Emma. Meanwhile, The Mill celebrates Galantine’s Day: an all-female Valentine’s Day set up for women to appreciate their female friends. Bear asks Ayesha for feedback from their date and fails to get the answer he’s looking for.

