Pussycat Dolls and Camila Cabello kick off Saturday Night Takeaway

Following the recent all singing trailer, ITV have revealed more details on the forthcoming series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec celebrated the 100th episode of the hit show in March 2018.

The multi award-winning Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns live to ITV later this month for the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

TV’s most popular duo are back with a whole host of new and exclusive features, guests, live surprises and outrageous stunts along with all of the Saturday Night Takeaway favourites that viewers know and love.

ITV today confirmed that Undercover and I’m a Celebrity… Ger Out Of Me Ear will both return as part of the new run of episodes with some of the biggest names in showbiz taking part.

The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad, will become the biggest ever giveaway on British TV. Ant and Dec will be seeing out the new series in style, live from an undisclosed location which will be revealed in the first show of the new series.

In addition, one lucky viewer in the first live show will receive a truly life changing surprise – the biggest Saturday Night Takeaway has ever given.

Ant and Dec are back on the case as super sleuths in a brand new mini-series. The duo are still members of ‘The Honoured’ charged with looking after Britain’s security and this time round they’ve been called in not just because Earth needs saving. There’s an intergalactic security issue! Ant and Dec will battle aliens and a secret race called The Squittarianuvians.

Guest stars in the new series include Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, Simon Cowell with lots more celebrity surprises.

Stephen Mulhern will return, putting the boys through brand new high-octane Ant V Dec challenges. The boys will become two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo in a new feature called Don’t Feed The Pandas. A realistic Panda enclosure was created at the Zoo as children along with their teachers visited the animals. Once the adults weren’t looking the Panda’s Howai and Wayai (Ant and Dec in realistic prosthetic costumes) started

trying to persuade the kids to give them the Zoo keepers lunch will the children believe that Pandas can actually talk?!

The Pussycat Dolls will join our lovable Geordie hosts in the first show of the new series performing some of their biggest hits in the legendary End of the Show, Show with multi-award winning, international singing sensation Camila Cabello as the first Guest Announcer.

Expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang. The 2020 series will be the first time SNT hasn’t aired from the iconic Southbank ITV studios. The programme will now come from Television Centre, where father of the show, Noel’s House Party was produced in the nineties.

Saturday Night Takeaway returns on February 22nd at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.