Joel Dommett ‘petrified’ of slipping out a Masked Singer name

Ahead of this week’s final of The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby on today’s This Morning to tease the remaining reveals.

Ahead of the grand final of The Masked Singer (Saturday at 7pm, ITV), performing for the first time together, all twelve characters from the series will take to the stage for a one off group performance as they all sing The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman.

In the last episode, the final three masked singers will compete to be crowned the ultimate champion. The identities of all three finalists will finally be revealed as viewers discover who are behind the masks. On Hedgehog, Octopus and Queen Bee being revealed on Saturday night, Phil asked: “Am I going to go, ‘Are you joking?'”

To which Joel confirmed: “You genuinely will. Especially, there’s one name that everyone who filmed it did not expect it to be that person. It’s the person that has sort of alluded everyone out of the entire thing. It’s so good… Some people have guessed it, but I tend to skip over those ones!”

“Also, to throw spanners in the works, sometimes, I’ve seen this twice, people who it actually is on social media they say it isn’t them! Honestly, some people are so big.”

Joel also revealed he didn’t know who Alan Johnson was and spoke about how Octopus was initially holding their voice back. Of having to keep the secrets since the show was filmed in September, Joel admitted: “Can you imagine how petrified I’ve been? I’m so scared to say anybody’s name.”

And speaking about being approached for the show, Joel said he thought: “This is absolute madness… It’s like a fantasy ridiculousness. But I think it’s what we need, a bit of tongue-in-cheek, it’s silly, not taking itself too seriously.”

The Masked Singer airs from 7pm this Saturday 15th of February on ITV, STV and UTV. This Morning airs weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.