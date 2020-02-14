Pick of the Plots: Friday 14th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Maria’s suspicions about Gary grow as first Ryan is shifty about a parcel he has for him (an engagement ring) and then she spies a heated exchange between Gary and Ike which results in Gary handing over money. Later, Ali finds an upset Maria in the barbers and she voices her suspicions about Gary. Ali admits he never stopped loving her and they kiss passionately. However, when Ike and Ryan back Gary up, Maria realises that she has made a big mistake.

Meanwhile, Abi has a dig at Ray about the online allegations surrounding him. Ray plays it down and hopes that Abi is still going to attend the charity ball with him. Later, Abi turns up at the charity gala with a plan.

Elsewhere, Ed sets about measuring up the bistro for a refurb and is thrilled to discover his old mate Danny is working there as temporary manager. Danny reveals to Ed that since they last met, he’s come out. Later, James calls in the bistro and Ed introduces him to Danny. The lads share an awkward hand shake. Danny urges James to come out but James needs more time.

Also, Bethany’s disappointed when Daniel suggests they cool things for a while. However, Daniel later has a change of heart and announces in the pub that he and Bethany are now an item.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Whitney is horrified when she realises that her letter from Tony is missing and as she alerts the police, Leo lurks in Dot’s room. Ruby arrives and as her and Kat learn what has happened, they try to calm Whitney down with Kat suggesting they all go to the boat party.

Later, as Whitney prepares to leave, she’s petrified when Leo appears in her room. Leo can’t contain his hatred and Whitney soon finds herself in in terrifying danger. With Leo intent on getting revenge for his father, one person will be left with blood on their hands…

Meanwhile, Kathy threatens Ian’s reputation to make him sort things with Bobby and after learning about the social media posts from Jack, Ian is quick to confront him. Realising Ian is only concerned about his reputation, Bobby slams the door in his face.

Elsewhere, Mick tries to salvage his marriage.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Cain visits Moira with divorce papers, wanting her to sign. Is this really the end for them?

Meanwhile, Brenda starts a raffle.

Elsewhere, Dawn prepares herself for a visit.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ollie follows Brooke’s lead and orders some booties for their baby. Later, he gives the booties to Brooke and tells her how happy he is that she’s changed her mind.

Liberty has her 12-week scan on her mind, which Brody has forgotten about. Damon finds her upset and calls Brody to remind him about the scan. Warren reassures Brody that he’ll be a great dad, with or without Sienna. At the hospital, Liberty and Brody are overjoyed to see their baby.

Later, Warren and Joel are hosting a speed dating event at The Dog, but Warren has plans to set Joel up. Joel makes it clear that he’s engaged to Goldie, but it doesn’t stop Warren from finding two matches for himself and taking them up to The Dog flat.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

The person who has been messaging Joe online is revealed. Meanwhile, it’s Valentine’s Day but romance is misfiring at The Mill. Bear gets Ayesha a gift which isn’t too warmly received. It seems as though a relationship between them could be a non-starter. An old flame, Lena, reaches out to Emma who initially mistakes the interest for something else. Lena just wants a place to stay for her and her girlfriend Jess.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.