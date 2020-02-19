Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 19th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

When Aled won’t go to sleep the doctor says they will have to reschedule his appointment, meaning Chesney and Gemma can get to the Fresco shoot. But when Aled starts to cry, Gemma becomes increasingly upset. Chesney’s had enough of the Freshco campaign and makes his feelings clear to Tara and her team. Later, Chesney calls at the kebab shop and begs Dev to give him a job.

Meanwhile, James finally plucks up the courage and comes out to his dad. Ed does his best to take the news in his stride but it’s clear he’s struggling and hurt to realise Aggie and Michael already knew. Ed becomes convinced that Danny has corrupted James.

Elsewhere, DC Holden drags Kevin in for further questioning. Kevin tries to remain upbeat for Abi’s sake upon his return. Sally warns Abi to stop leading Kevin a merry dance but Abi assures her that her feelings for Kevin are genuine. Kevin’s chuffed.

Also, Fiz continues to feel insecure about Hope’s contact with Jade and invents a family holiday to get out of another visit. Jade fumes as Fiz, Tyrone and the girls head off on their holiday. Maria confesses her one night stand with Ali to Carla.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Cara intervenes when Cain threatens her son, but Nate doesn’t want her help.

Meanwhile, Mandy continues her campaign.

Elsewhere, Will feels guilty; Harriet asks for assistance.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Liam buys Maxine some furniture for the flat, and a red dress, so she can properly ‘entertain’ Clayton. As Maxine and Clayton leave The Dog, Damon, who is babysitting Minnie, sees them and assumes they’re on a date. Later, Maxine pays back what she thinks she owes Liam for the salon re-opening but is horrified to learn that she owes him for the new furniture he bought her as well.

Meanwhile, the village is buzzing with the opening of Cunningham’s Grande Bazaar. All eyes are on Cindy and Luke in their matching red outfits while Tom panics when he loses the cue cards for his speech. Darren comes to the rescue when absent-minded Luke nearly serves raw meat to Romeo and John Paul.

Yazz arrives with her new hearing aids, and she’s overwhelmed with happiness when she switches them on and hears her mum’s voice again. Tom finds his cards and Tony tells him how proud everyone is of him.

Elsewhere, Ollie tells Brooke about his plan to raise the baby with Luke and Cindy, but as he’s talking, Brooke starts having contractions.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Daniel can’t bring himself to forgive Al for talking to Joe online. Al accuses Daniel of being sanctimonious when he laments all of the prisoners who’ll miss his care while he is suspended from his duties.

Meanwhile, the police continue to look for a hit and run driver who struck a thirteen-year-old boy named Wesley. Rob is on the case with PC Jasmine Dajani, a young female officer.

When Emma arrives for her FME shift, her and Jasmine seem to instantly hit it off.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.