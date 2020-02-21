Pick of the Plots: Friday 21st February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Gemma gets a call from the hospital offering a last-minute hearing test for Aled. Chesney drops Joseph at sports club however panics when he then realises it’s not on. Chesney scours the streets for Joseph, will he be safe? Later, Gemma’s devastated when the audiologist confirms Aled has profound permanent hearing loss in both ears.

Meanwhile, Ed apologises to Danny and explains he’s fearful of the prejudice James will face in sport. James is pleased to receive a text from Danny wanting to meet. Later, Aggie is glad when Ed and James manage to be civil to each other.

Elsewhere, Maria and Gary announce their engagement and Maria warns Ali to stay out of her life. Ray sees Abi and Kevin looking cosy in the Rovers and delights in announcing some new evidence has come to light so their days together are numbered.

Also, Adam’s not pleased to learn that Sarah’s invited the whole factory to their wedding, and points out that Beth might kick off at Bethany and Daniel.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

There’s chaos and panic amongst the party goers as everyone struggles to comprehend what’s happened.

As the situation grows worse, multiple lives are left hanging in the balance and one person is set to meet a tragic end.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Rhona is left terrified over Pierce.

Meanwhile, Vanessa pleads for information.

Elsewhere, Jai returns early from rehab; Leanna is suspicious.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ollie rushes back to the hospital to see his son.

Kyle buys drugs from Jordan but Nancy realises he’s been smoking weed and thinks this proves that he’s irresponsible. However, it doesn’t stop Kyle and he continues to take drugs, on a slippery slope.

Meanwhile, James is surprised when Marnie suggests changing Romeo and Juliet’s surname to Quinn.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Valerie’s confused to hear that Emma is dating women again and asks if this means she’s bisexual. After Daniel laments being suspended from his duties at the prison to Zara, she takes matters into her own hands. Later, Daniel delightedly tells Zara that evening that he’s got his job back, unaware that his reinstatement is actually down to her. Meanwhile, Karen and Rob welcome their new foster child: Abz. Karen is excited to learn that Abz wants to be a health care receptionist and arranges for her to come into work. Her excitement is soon tainted when Rob tells her that Abz expressed to him a desire to work as a police woman…

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.