In a special Bob and Angus episode, the friends’ fractured relationship is tested to the limits by a shocking event, Scarlett’s worst fears are realised, and Lenny puts past grudges aside to be a life-saver.

Their friendship in tatters, Bob makes it clear to Angus he doesn’t want him as a pal or a colleague and their friendship is beyond repair.

Later, when Bob is called out to a breakdown in a remote location, Angus hides in the back of the van to force them to talk. Bob is gobsmacked and reluctantly agrees to let Angus tag along.

When the pair arrive on the scene, Bob’s oblivious that the customer is Jill Amuka, Rory’s dodgy lawyer, and that this is a set-up. As Bob works on the car, Angus is stabbed by one of Rory’s men and Bob meets a similar fate seconds later.

Lying bleeding and wounded on the ground, the friends fight for their lives and experience flashbacks. Elsewhere, Scarlett is worried sick about Bob and urges Angus to keep an eye out for her son. As the day goes on Scarlett can’t shake the feeling Bob is in danger – and her worst fears are realised.

Lenny is suspicious when he spots Jill and a couple of heavies in town and confronts her. When Scarlett voices her concern about Bob, Lenny pieces things together and forces a confession from Jill in order to save Bob and Angus.

River City airs tonight at 8.00pm on BBC One Scotland. Viewers outside of Scotland can watch River City on the iPlayer.