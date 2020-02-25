Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 25th February

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Whitney grows frustrated in a police interview and maintains that she acted in self-defence. Gray is suspicious of Whitney and later asks her whether she called anyone but Whitney tries to keep Mick’s name out of it. Later, Gray is confused when he learns Whitney got a taxi to the boat party with Kat, Kush and Mick as it doesn’t tally with what she’s told the police.

Meanwhile, Sharon takes her baby for a walk but is stopped in her tracks when she sees a newspaper headline about the boat crash. Karen approaches her and Sharon is left shocked by Karen’s revelation.

Elsewhere, Ben’s emotions run high as he continues to panic about Callum’s whereabouts. Peter agrees to stick around for Kathy’s sake. Jean hatches a plan.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Rhona arrives at Mulberry to see Pierce; she’s desperate to learn what his plan is and whether Vanessa and Johnny are safe. Later, Pierce is distracted by a thud from upstairs. As he moves to check it out, Kim suddenly appears, demanding to know what’s going on. But before Rhona can get her to leave, Kim is knocked unconscious by Pierce.

Meanwhile, Charity is shocked when she finds Vanessa’s passport and boarding pass at Jacob’s Fold.

Elsewhere, Mandy is upset over how little they’ve raised in their Free Marlon campaign, but Vinny has a cunning plan. Moira makes a huge decision as she realises her future without Cain.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Struggling with his guilt, James has no intention of going to Jesse’s funeral, until Grace shows up on his doorstep and forces his hand. Everyone gathers as Jesse’s hearse arrives, but when a suspicious Mercedes tells James that she knows his secret, James panics that she knows he shot her.

At the wake, Courtney makes a speech and when she starts blaming herself for what happened to Jesse, James blurts out that she needs to know the truth, readying to tell her that he was responsible for her husband’s death. James escapes to The Dog but is tricked into having dinner with John Paul and Mercedes. Later he receives an anonymous note saying, ‘I know you shot Mercedes’.

Meanwhile, Jordan asks Sid to stash some drugs at school. Sid is unaware that Nancy has arranged for PC George Kiss to do a sweep of every student’s locker at school tomorrow…

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Jimmi’s lawyer, John Butler, has news about Jimmi’s case – the security guard who originally identified him in the car park is now saying that he can’t be sure it was Jimmi after all… John urges Jimmi not to get carried away but a buoyed Jimmi takes his release as read. Meanwhile, Abz is concerned about starting university, she quizzes Karen on how Imogen and Jack got on when they went. On the phone to her new friend, Abz refers to Karen as her mum, something that Karen picks Abz up on and urges her to tell the truth about. Elsewhere, Zara asks Emma about the age difference between her and Jasmine. Emma points out that age doesn’t seem to have been an issue for Zara in the past.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.