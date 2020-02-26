Coronation Street: Coercive control storyline sparks Ofcom complaints

Viewers complain to Ofcom as abuse storyline heats up.

Fans of Coronation Street favourite Yasmeen Nazir are turning to media regulator Ofcom to vent their anger at the abusive treatment she receives from partner Geoff Metcalfe.

The pair have been involved in a gripping coercive control storyline, which has seen Yasmeen’s life change dramatically over several months.

The Sun reports that Ofcom has received numerous complaints from fans, peaking at the start of February when Geoff took his anger out on Yasmeen for a failed magic trick by locking her in a box.

Geoff has taken over her life by convincing her she is an alcoholic, cutting her off from friends and family and by emotionally abusing her.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV and STV.