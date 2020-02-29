River City: Stevie vows to get revenge for attack on Bob

Stevie is out for revenge after the attack on Bob and Angus.

The aftermath of the attack continues this week as Bob and Angus remain in hospital. Angus is in a serious condition as he clings to life and his cousin Lou lays the blame firmly at Bob’s door. Stevie visits Bob in hospital, vowing to get revenge for the attack on his brother.

Bob is left horrified when he realises that Rory could have been behind the attack on him and Angus. The situation becomes dark when Rory turns up at the hospital looking to finish what he started.

Social services are on the brink of getting involved as Ruby struggles to bond with her newborn. Ellie and Maggie do their best to help Ruby but they are left stunned when she admits that she’s planning to put her baby up for adoption. Ruby insists on adoption but when the baby falls ill, will Ruby’s maternal instincts kick in?

River City airs Monday 2nd March at 10.00pm on the BBC Scotland Channel.