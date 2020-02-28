Pick of the Plots: Friday 28th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

When Adam lets slip that Bethany has turned down a job in London, Daniel’s concerned. Later, the menfolk of Weatherfield get together at Speed Daal for Adam’s stag do while the women all gather at the Rovers for Sarah’s hen. Beth interrupts the hen party and announces that Bethany is planning to run off to London with Daniel and Bertie.

Meanwhile, as Yasmeen fusses round Charlotte the chicken, Alya tells her about a nasty online review and how Geoff enjoyed pointing the finger at her. Geoff returns home and rails at Yasmeen for failing to have his dinner on the table. Later, Yasmeen serves up a plate consisting only of vegetables, no meat, how will Geoff react?

Elsewhere, Carla calls at the flower shop and while she’s distracted by a call from Peter, Tracy spies an envelope containing their sealed bid for the house. She quickly takes a peek. Later, the Barlows gather at No.1 where Adam opens the sealed bids. As a melancholy Ken reminisces about the happy times he’s spent at No.1, who will be the new owners?

Also, Sally invites Kevin round for dinner but it’s really a set up to get him and Abi to sort out their differences; David’s depressed after visiting Shona.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sharon asks Ian for any details about Dennis, but wracked with guilt, Ian is relieved when Dotty and Bex interrupt. Why does Dotty want to speak to Sharon?

Meanwhile, Peter is quick to put Max in his place when he berates him about Lauren.

Elsewhere, Karen inspires Keegan with an idea to cheer up Tiffany but Keegan’s plan ends in disaster.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Chas becomes suspicious and feels something is not right.

Meanwhile, Mandy finds herself seeking forgiveness.

Elsewhere, planning begins for Graham’s funeral.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Liam and his heavies trash The Dog in front of a scared Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Tony prepares for the perfect date night with Diane but Edward plots to ruin everything.

Elsewhere, Juliet begins working for Jordan, leaving Sid worried for her safety. Tom spots Romeo and Celeste kissing and warns Romeo to stop for his own safety.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

There’s a lock in at The Icon to mark Al letting it go; Al arrives to find that Sid has arranged a silent disco. Later, Daniel and Zara reminisce while Jasmine and Valerie have a lip sync battle to the Spice Girls. Daniel apologises for his role in their break up, Zara for hers. Emma starts getting annoyed when Jasmine and Valerie discuss celebrity relationships, and storms off. When it looks like Daniel and Zara are getting on famously, she lets slip something that causes Daniel to realise that she has seen his private recorded therapy sessions. This gets Daniel’s back up and their conversation descends into a row which is overheard by everyone else. Meanwhile, Emma admits to Jasmine that she is going through the menopause. She thinks it might be better if Jasmine just left. Emma pushes her out, embarrassed.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.