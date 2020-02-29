Lucy Fallon reveals Corrie keepsakes

The Bethany Platt actress has taken some mementoes from the ITV Studios sets.

Lucy Fallon has spoken about her departure from the ITV saga, revealing what items she took from the Salford studios as memories of her time on the show.

Fallon has played Bethany Platt on Coronation Street for five years, however she’s already recorded her final scenes that will air shortly on screen.

Speaking to Hot TV Lucy spoke of how she didn’t leave the show empty-handed. The performer took a couple of mementoes to remind her of Bethany, part of the long running clan that includes mother Sarah, gran Gail and great gran Audrey.

“I have a hand-painted mug, which has Bethany’s name on from the salon flat. And also a couple of dresses and Bethany’s coat.”

Fallon announced she wouldn’t be renewing her contract with ITV Granada when it expired in 2020. Speaking in May last year she said it had been a difficult decision to quit the hugely popular saga noting she had made several great friendships and had an incredible time at the production.

Lucy, upon her departure announcement, said she was looking forward to new projects.

During the character’s time on the soap, portrayed by Fallon, she was part of the social storyline that saw Bethany groomed by Nathan Curtis resulting in being raped by a sex ring. The hard hitting plot saw her take away the Serial Drama Performance gong at the 2018 National Television Awards.

The character of Bethany was introduced in 2000 as part of a teenage pregnancy storyline for Sarah (Tina O’Brien) when the 13-year-old fell pregnant to fellow classmate Neil Fearns (Paul Holowaty).