Selfie selfish… What are we willing to risk for a photo?

Getting that perfect holiday snap is a priority for many of us, with some risking it all.

One report found that we are 5 times more likely to die from a selfie than a shark attack – with an average of 43 people dying a year whilst taking a selfie. But, how far are we willing to take it?

 93% argued that it is extremely important to get a good photo on holiday

 33% of respondents have gone to a destination purely to take a photo

 Nearly HALF of respondents would stand on the edge of a CLIFF for a photo

 41% HAVE risked their safety to take a photo

 Men are MORE likely to injure themselves whilst taking a photo than women

 4% of respondents admitted to endangering someone else for the sake of a good photo

93% of respondents argued that it is extremely important to get a good photo on holiday, with 33% guilty of going to a destination purely to take a photo (44% of females and 22% of males).

Shockingly, 41% of respondents said they HAVE risked their safety to take a photo. One respondent even commented saying she had climbed onto her car to take a holiday snap.

When asked how far they would risk their safety for a selfie, 49% of respondents would stand on the edge of a cliff, 19% on a train track and shockingly 7% would climb a tall building or landmark. It was recently found that standing on the edge of a cliff, a train track and climbing a building/landmark were the most common ways people die from taking a photo.

The study found that men are more likely to risk their safety for a photo, with 61% of males saying they would stand on a cliff edge, compared to 38% of females.

Worryingly, 11% have injured themselves whilst taking a photo. A male respondent admitted he had fallen “halfway down a hill.”

The experts at Case24.com revealed that men are more likely to injure themselves whilst taking a selfie – at 17% compared to only 5% of women.

Furthermore, 4% of respondents admitted to endangering someone else for the sake of a good photo. Shockingly, one respondent admitted her friend had fallen off her bike, whilst trying to take a photo of her riding. Another respondent stated that her friend had been knocked to the ground by a wave.

Research conducted by www.case24.com.

Picture credit: Pasko Tomic on Flickr, under Creative Commons