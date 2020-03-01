Watching a great series or film is a fun way to escape reality and immerse yourself into a new world.

At the same time, you can get emotionally involved with different characters, especially when it comes to romance. With that in mind, the qualified experts at Psychic World wondered if our favourite fictional characters from different series, cartoons and movies would make it in the real world!

To find out our most loved on-screen couples, Psychic World looked at how compatible the actors are to one another using their real star signs. The couples were then put in order of compatibility percentage.

Which fictional couples would live happily ever after in real life?

No.1 Otis and Ola – Sex Education (87%)

Spoiler alert! Otis should’ve stuck with Ola! Or at least that’s what the stars are saying, if they were to date in real life. Asa Butterfield (Otis) is an Aries, while Patricia Allison (Ola) is a Sagittarius.

While these signs have some healthy differences, it is not enough to pull these signs apart. There is a lot of potential in this relationship if they are honest and accept each other for who they are.

When looking at Otis and Maeve, they had a 38% compatibility – missing out on the top position.

No.2 Sharon and Phil – EastEnders (81%)

Sharon might have married Grant in the beginning, but according to astrology, her relationship to Phil is much stronger– precisely an 81% compatibility score.

A relationship between Pisces (Phil) and Scorpios (Sharon) allows both partners to explore new depths of emotional possibilities, making it seem like a fairy tale relationship.

Both water signs, the rely on emotions more than anything else, so as long as they don’t end up suffocating each other too much, Sharon and Phil would definitely make it in the real world.

