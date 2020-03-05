Lucy Fallon: Corrie exit is “not goodbye”

Fallon’s character, Bethany Platt, departed the cobbles in last night’s episode of the ITV soap.

Viewers saw Sarah (Tina O’Brien) reiterate her scepticism over Bethany’s new romance with Daniel (Rob Mallard), with Bethany later deciding to pursue new career opportunities in London alone.

Daniel and Bethany recently became an item but it was felt by some that he had moved on too soon following the death of his wife Sinead to cervical cancer. Sinead’s auntie Beth (Lisa George) has been strongly opposed to their relationship, while Sarah has been concerned that her daughter would get hurt.

In a tweet posted last night after the episode, Fallon said: “Ahh. What an amazing 5 years I have had eh??? Thank you so much for all of the love and support Bethany and I have received over the past 5 years. I’m gunna miss her. Not goodbye, just see ya later. I love you guys @itvcorrie.”

In a video looking back over her five years on the soap, Fallon revealed that the grooming plot was “probably the hardest” storyline she’d had to play but also that it was the “most rewarding”.

Speaking to The Metro recently, the actress noted of her future plans: “I want to finish the marathon and get a medal, get a good job, go to Thailand – I’ve never been – I want Tom to propose to me at some point and I want to move house. I like having a project.”

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.