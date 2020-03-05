Pick of the Plots: Thursday 5th March

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

Peter warns Dotty to stay away from Ian, and Shirley’s intent to close The Arches is another source of frustration for Dotty. Dotty’s mood picks up when she finds the garage’s business phone with numerous messages about jobs. Later, whilst having lunch with Bex, Dotty listens to the messages but she’s stopped in her tracks by one in particular and rushes out. Dotty plays the voicemail to Ian – Dennis pleading with him to let him out of the boat.

Meanwhile, Gray feels the pressure from all angles and things get worse when his boss urges him to make Kush plead guilty. Gray advises Kush but when Kat finds out what’s happened, she’s quick to confront Gray. Gray admits Kush pleading guilty could help Whitney, leaving Kat conflicted.

Elsewhere, Keegan takes his frustrations out on Jack. Tiffany hides letters addressed to Ted. Lola has a bombshell for Jay. The walls begin to close in on Suki’s lies as Jean probes her treatment.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Marlon’s distrust reaches boiling point in the wake of the revelation about Kim hiring someone to kill Graham. After demanding Mandy move out, he declares that he’s done with all of the Dingles.

Meanwhile, Will reveals some information about his past. He buries his unease when PC Swirling questions him. Will is shaken further when DI Malone arrives to continue the questioning. Alone, Malone wears a look of menace and the reason Will fears the corrupt policeman is revealed.

Elsewhere, Dawn receives news about the custody of Lucas. Victoria is worried when Wendy calls herself Harry’s nana, but she allows her to babysit Harry. Al has to work hard to get Ellis back on side. Cara is disappointed but supports Nate’s decision.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Darren feels like he has let Oscar down when he forgets to sort out his outfit for World Book Day. Nancy questions what’s going on with him, but he can’t bring himself to tell her the truth. Later, Jack worries about his son’s obsessive behaviour, but trying to hide his sadness, Darren lashes out at his dad. Later, Darren ignores calls and texts from Luke.

Meanwhile, Edward decides to turn his attentions to Marnie and make Diane jealous. Verity runs into Sami for the first time since their night together and it’s clear there’s still a spark between them. She offers to help Sami with a case and she impresses James with her straight-talking.

Elsewhere, Toby and Celeste stage an argument, which attracts Lisa’s attention. She gets upset by a reminder of Louis, so Toby comforts her and takes her to The Hutch.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Karen frantically calls Abz, who apologises for her lying. Karen just wants to find her. Arriving at the railey way bridge, Abz insists to Karen that she was raped. Karen believes her. Back at home, Karen ponders the possibility of Erin coming forward, but Rob doesn’t think it’s likely. Karen goes to fetch Lex; she tells Abz and Lex about Erin, same methodology from the attacker, and that he had a scar. They need to somehow ID the camera he used. Karen wonders if Mal could help, he’s high up in the Student Union. Lex says that Mal has a scar on his neck, from when he had leukaemia as a child but he wouldn’t do anything like this. A thought is triggered in Karen’s mind. Later, Mal catches Lex searching his room, she plays innocent but is uneasy in his presence. Karen and Abz arrive and ask Mal if anyone came forward from the campaign. Before they get too far, Slater arrives and arrests Mal. His leukaemia treatment means he has two types of DNA in his body hence the initial mismatch. They track down both a camera, and what Slater thinks is GHB, date rape drug, which would explain why Lex slept through and wouldn’t know Mal slipped out. Erin also agrees to make a statement. Later, Abz assures herself that everything is going to be okay as she makes spaghetti carbonara for Rob, Karen and Lex.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.